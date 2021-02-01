Horse racing best bets, Monday 1 February 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

BEST BET

Today’s racing is on the Polytrack at Greyville and we could get off to the perfect start with a Swinger is Race 1.

Two horses stand out in the race and look sure to finish in the first three. They are No 2 Vinodh’s Boy and No 5 Que Es Var.

One could also box a Trifecta for R6 and add in No 10 Duchessofcornwall.

VALUE BET

Gelding a horse often results in major improvement and that could well be the case with Origami in Race 5 at Greyville today.

He ran a 3.80-length third behind Track Attack in August last year and was then gelded in October. He made his comeback in January and ran out a very easy winner in his comeback run, beating Mystic Master by a length.

Two winners have already come out of that form line and it means we might see even further improvement from Origami.

The only concern is that he has yet to run on the Polytrack at Greyville but trainer Lezeanne Forbes would surely have tested him on the surface.

He is at 5-1 in early betting and is worth a decent each-way bet. He is sure to start at a shorter price.

