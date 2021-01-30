Battle Force will be hard to beat at the Vaal today

Racing that was scheduled to take place on the Standside track at Turffontein today has been moved to the Vaal due to the wet track.

Of course, there is a double header and the Kenilworth card is headlined by the Grade 1 Cape Town Met over 2000m.

I will touch on that card briefly but it is worth first making mention that last week’s Best Bet Bartholdi, and Value Bet Only The Brave both won, and produced a double at odd of over 30-1, so hopefully some readers were able to make good money.

Going back to the Cape card, I really like the look of Belgarion in the Cape Town Met. This will be his third run after a rest, and he will be cherry ripe. He will also appreciate the step up in trip and I feel he will take all the beating.

African Night Sky ran very well in his last start and was extremely unlucky not to win. He could provide some good value at a decent price.

Ever-consistent Rainbow Bridge and Do It Again have to be respected, while Golden Ducat showed great heart in winning last time and has the ability to follow up.

In the supporting feature race, the Grade 1 Majorca Stakes over 1600m, I’m a big fan of three-year-old Captain’s Ransom and I also feel she will be very hard to beat.

I would advise making both horses bankers in your exotics and play a little wider in other races.

Now back to the Vaal card where we have nine races to preview.

The headliner comes up in Race 7, the Listed WSB Wolf Power 1600 but we will touch on that a bit later.

Race 1 is a Maiden Juvenile Plate and Warrior Captain will take all the beating. As mentioned in a previous article, I think he is well above average and should break his maiden tag.

My ride, Secret Link, is a nice horse who will improve with the experience.

Race 2 brings up my best bet on the card in the form of my ride, Battle Force. He has taken on some high-quality horses of late and I don’t think there is anything of that calibre in this race. He will be hard to beat and is a banker in all bets.

Race 3 is a bit more open than the previous race and there are a number of horses with winning chances, but I make Magic Choice the filly to beat. She was green on debut but finished extremely well and will appreciate the step up to 1160m.

Bat Out Of Hell and Sarsaparilla are the immediate dangers and must be respected. Watch for any support for the unraced horses.

In Race 4 I think Double Martini will be a hard horse to beat. He ran an outstanding race in his latest and with any further natural improvement he will be very difficult to oppose. Shadow Creek looks his only danger while Prince Alf can fill minor honours.

I wouldn’t look to go wide in Race 5 either because Moon Jumper looks progressive and will take all the beating. The form has

worked out well and I think he will enjoy this 1600m.

Fort Commander and Governors Glory are the main dangers while my ride, Confessor, can fill minor honours here.

Race 6 is the WSB Allez France Handicap over 2400m where I ride a very good filly in Lily Blue. She has won over this distance in Zimbabwe.

Because of that I would add Smoking Hot into all bets as she is a filly who has no stamina doubts. These two horses should get

you through all bets.

Race 7 is the headliner on the card and I ride Golden Pheasant.

This horse has continued to improve and I really give him a massive chance because of the form he is in.

Whorly Whorly is in a similar bracket to my horse and must be included into all bets while class horses Youcanthurrylove and Pack Leader could account for this field easily if they bring their best form to the track.

Race 8 is a very competitive fillies’ handicap and many of these have the credentials to win a race like this. I am leaning towards

the bottom weights, namely my ride Sparking Water and Kay Tee Perry. My ride could easily continue to progress and because of that she could be well handicapped. The latter won well in her last start and the form has worked out well so must be included.

Christmas Flower has been disappointing but if she comes back to her best she could make them run.

Go as wide as the budget allows.

I make Race 9 a three-horse affair between my ride, Right Choice, Got You and Belle Of Belize. My filly will definitely enjoy

the step up in trip and off a good draw sets the standard.

The other two are of a similar profile in that they are still unexposed, and improvement is expected, so must be included. Rosaprima is another to consider for those who want to go wider.

BET BET

Race 2 No 1 Battle Force

VALUE BET

Race 7 No 6 Golden Pheasant

PICK 6

R864

Leg 1: 7

Leg 2: 4, 5, 10

Leg 3: 3, 5

Leg 4: 2, 5, 6, 7

Leg 5: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9

Leg 6: 4, 6, 9, 10

