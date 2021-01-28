Horse racing best bets, Thursday 28 January 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best best horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only on The Citizen.

VAAL

BEST BET

There are two ways to take Swingers. You can either look for two relative outsiders and hope for a big payout or alternatively, go for two fancied runners. The second will not produce a massive dividend but you can take it a lot of times and walk away with a profit.

The latter looks the way to go at the Vaal today.

In Race 6 take the Swinger 7-Vars Vicky and 8-Your Pace Or Mine.

It will be a major shock if you are not in the payout queue after the race.

VALUE BET

Race 5 is a Pinnacle Stakes and as a result, horses are given fixed weights based on their sex and number of wins, as opposed to a handicap in which each horse runs off a merit rating assessed by the handicappers.

As a result, in a race of this nature some horses are far better handicapped than other and that looks the case with 8 Chitengo. Her last three races have been against some of the best horses in the country and now she drops in both class and, due to the conditions of the race, weight as well.

She is quoted at 7-1 and looks to be a good eachway bet with Muzi Yeni in the irons. One could also take Swingers with 6-African Adventure and 5-Imperial Ruby.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.