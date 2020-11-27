 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Punters fall for Pack Leader, but Summer Pud still hot

horse tips 23 hours ago

Both horses won their recent prep races easily, but it was only a third win in 23 starts for Pack Leader whereas Summer Pudding was cantering to her eighth victory in eight outings.

Mike Moon
27 Nov 2020
12:35:42 PM
PREMIUM!
Punters fall for Pack Leader, but Summer Pud still hot

Trainer Paul Peter poses with Gauteng Summer Cup favourite Summer Pudding, 25 November 2020, at Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg. The Gauteng Summer Cup takes place on Saturday 28 November. Picture: Michel Bega

Pack Leader has been heavily backed to win the WSB Gauteng Summer Cup over 2000m at Turffontein on Saturday. By Friday morning, bookmakers had slashed the six-year-old gelding’s odds to 7-2 and – almost unbelievably – joint favouritism with four-year-old super-filly Summer Pudding. This is a remarkable turnaround from less than a fortnight ago when Horse of the Year Summer Pudding was quoted at 18-10 and Pack Leader at 6-1. When first entries were received at the end of September, the respective prices were 5-2 and 40-1. Both horses won their recent prep races easily, but it was only a...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.