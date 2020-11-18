Proof of the Pudding will be in the chowing of the boys

Can unbeaten super filly Summer Pudding beat the boys? That’s the central narrative to next week’s WSB Gauteng Summer Cup. After winning her first eight races against her own gender, the Equus Horse of the Year and Triple Tiara winner lines up against males for the first time in her career – in Joburg’s premier horse race, a Grade 1 R1-million contest to be run over 2000m at Turffontein on Saturday 28 November. If the betting is anything to go by, Summer Pudding should do it easily. Race sponsor World Sports Betting currently has her at odds of 18-10. That...

Can unbeaten super filly Summer Pudding beat the boys? That’s the central narrative to next week’s WSB Gauteng Summer Cup.

After winning her first eight races against her own gender, the Equus Horse of the Year and Triple Tiara winner lines up against males for the first time in her career – in Joburg’s premier horse race, a Grade 1 R1-million contest to be run over 2000m at Turffontein on Saturday 28 November.

If the betting is anything to go by, Summer Pudding should do it easily. Race sponsor World Sports Betting currently has her at odds of 18-10. That is even after she drew wide starting stall No 18.

When the 20-strong field for the 2020 Cup was unveiled late on Tuesday, there were few surprises.

Summer Pudding, trained by Paul Peter, has been allotted 59kg and will be ridden by champion jockey Warren Kennedy.

The joint top-weights at 60kg are Sean Tarry-trained duo Zillzaal, the 2019 Summer Cup victor, and Tierra Del Fuego.

Champion trainer Tarry saddles three more runners: Cornish Pomodoro, Tree Tumbo and Victoria Paige. He has yet to name his five jockeys.

Peter has two other candidates in Astrix, with veteran Piere Strydom in the irons, and Riverstown, with Donovan Dillon up.

Christopher Robin had his merit rating upped to 109 after winning the Grade 3 Victory Moon Stakes over the Turffontein 1800m on Saturday and clinched his place in the Cup field. St John Gray’s charge is drawn at No 2 and will carry 54kg. Gray also has Dance Class in the field, but has yet to name his two jockeys.

Multiple Summer Cup winner Mike de Kock has recent Charity Mile runner-up Charles in the line-up. Callan Murray rides and will jump from barrier No 11.

De Kock pulled Queen Supreme out of the race and is likely to aim her at the Grade 2 Ipi Tombe Stakes over 1600m.

Current leading trainer Justin Snaith raids from Durban with Crown Towers, as does Tony Rivalland with Tristful.

The colour story of the race is newly licensed trainer Zietsman Oosthuizen, who brings Atyaab up from Port Elizabeth for a crack at the big guns.

Six-year-old Atyaab, a De Kock discard, has not yet run for his new yard – and not since February. If the 70-1 shot pulls it off it will be a fairy tale of note.

Final field:

Sc# Horse Mass MR Draw B A T M Jockey Trainer 1 TIERRA DEL FUEGO 60.0 120 (120) 14 A …………… Sean Tarry 2 ZILLZAAL 60.0 120 (120) 15 A T …………… Sean Tarry 3 SUMMER PUDDING 59.0 119 (118) 18 A W Kennedy Paul Peter 4 DIVINE ODYSSEY 58.5 117 (117) 8 A R Danielson J A Janse van Vuuren 5 RIVERSTOWN 58.0 117 (116) 19 A D Dillon Paul Peter 6 ATYAAB 57.5 115 (115) 17 A L Mxothwa Zietsman Oosthuizen 7 CROWN TOWERS 57.5 115 (115) 9 A M R Fourie Justin Snaith 8 RUNNING BRAVE 57.0 114 (114) 10 A M Yeni Paul Matchett 9 TRISTFUL 56.0 112 (112) 1 A D De Gouveia Tony Rivallan 10 YOUCANTHURRYLOVE 55.5 112 (111) 5 B A C Maujean Fabian Habib 11 CHARLES 55.0 110 (110) 11 A C Murray Mike de Kock 12 HERO’S HONOUR 55.0 110 (110) 16 A C Zackey Gary Alexander 13 ASTRIX 54.5 110 (109) 3 A P Strydom Paul Peter 14 PACK LEADER 54.5 109 (109) 4 A S Khumalo Alec Laird 15 CHRISTOPHER ROBIN 54.0 109 (108) 2 A T …………… St John Gray 16 TREE TUMBO 54.0 109 (108) 7 A …………… Sean Tarry 17 VICTORIA PAGE 52.0 105 (104) 20 A M …………… Sean Tarry 18 SEVEN PATRIOTS 52.0 104 (103) 6 A *J Gates MG Azzie/AA Azzie 19 CORNISH POMODORO 52.0 102 (101) 12 A T …………… Sean Tarry 20 DANCE CLASS 52.0 98 (97) 13 A …………… St John Gray

Couplings: (1,2,16,17,19) (3,5,13) (15,20)

WSB odds:

18-10 Summer Pudding

5-1 Pack Leader

7-1 Charles

16-1 Cornish Pomodoro

18-1 Youcanthurrylove

20-1 Zillzaal, Tree Tumbo

22-1 Riverstown, Crown Towers

28-1 Astrix, Dance Class

33-1 Divine Odyssey, Running Brave, Christopher Robin

35-1 Tierra Del Fuego, Hero’s Honour, Victoria Paige

40-1 Tristful

60-1 Seven Patriots

70-1 Atyaab

