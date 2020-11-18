 
 
Proof of the Pudding will be in the chowing of the boys

When the 20-strong field for the 2020 Cup was unveiled late on Tuesday, there were few surprises.

Mike Moon
18 Nov 2020
06:08:00 PM
Picture for illustration. Mardi Gras ridden by Gavin Lerena wins the fifth race of the day, the New Turf Carriers Merchants, 30 November 2019, at Turffontein Racecourse, on the Gauteng Summer Cup race day. Mardi Grass is trained by Sean Tarry. Picture: Michel Bega

Can unbeaten super filly Summer Pudding beat the boys? That’s the central narrative to next week’s WSB Gauteng Summer Cup. After winning her first eight races against her own gender, the Equus Horse of the Year and Triple Tiara winner lines up against males for the first time in her career – in Joburg’s premier horse race, a Grade 1 R1-million contest to be run over 2000m at Turffontein on Saturday 28 November. If the betting is anything to go by, Summer Pudding should do it easily. Race sponsor World Sports Betting currently has her at odds of 18-10. That...

