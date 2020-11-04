 
 
Summer Cup picture starts to emerge

horse tips 18 hours ago

The Charity Mile is 400m shorter than the Cup journey, but does allow the fitness of horses to be gauged by smart race watchers.

Mike Moon
04 Nov 2020
02:00:29 PM
File picture. Hostesses pose for a photograph, 22 August 2018, at the launch of the Gauteng Summer Cup held at the Good Luck Bar in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

Punters are digesting dollops of new information about the World Sports Betting Gauteng Summer Cup, which is just over three weeks away. Firstly, there was the form of the Saturday’s Charity Mile at Turffontein, in which almost every runner was a Summer Cup entry – and some of those that weren’t have since been supplemented into Joburg’s biggest race on 28 November. Secondly, the big-race weights were announced, followed, thirdly, by an updated log of the 20 “probable” runners at this stage. Fourthly, a press release dropped with the official handicappers’ merit rating adjustments following the weekend’s action. Sifting all...

