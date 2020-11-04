Summer Cup picture starts to emerge

Punters are digesting dollops of new information about the World Sports Betting Gauteng Summer Cup, which is just over three weeks away. Firstly, there was the form of the Saturday’s Charity Mile at Turffontein, in which almost every runner was a Summer Cup entry – and some of those that weren’t have since been supplemented into Joburg’s biggest race on 28 November. Secondly, the big-race weights were announced, followed, thirdly, by an updated log of the 20 “probable” runners at this stage. Fourthly, a press release dropped with the official handicappers’ merit rating adjustments following the weekend’s action. Sifting all...

Sifting all that intelligence appears not to have brought many revelations as the betting market has been uncommonly subdued, according to bookmakers.

Charles, from the Mike de Kock yard, ran a good second in the Charity Mile, which saw his merit rating upped from 108 to 110 and bookmakers quickly trimming his odds from 12-1 to 9-1 second favouritism – behind Horse of the Year Summer Pudding, who reigns lonely at 28-10.

Seven-races-unbeaten Summer Pudding wasn’t involved on Saturday, but tackles a Turffontein Pinnacle Plate as her key Çup prep race this coming weekend.

Youcanthurrylove impressed with a third place in the Charity Mile, edged in from 18-1 to 16-1 and got a two-point MR increase to 112, while fourth-placed Tree Tumbo – a reserve runner racing under a weight sufferance – got a whopping nine-point hike to 109 and came tumbling in from the far reaches of the market to 25-1 and lower.

The Charity Mile is 400m shorter than the Cup journey, but does allow the fitness of horses to be gauged by smart race watchers.

Immediately after Saturday’s action, trainer Paul Peter paid the late entry free for his duo Riverstown and Astrix, neither of whom had bothered the winner Hudoo Magic (not a Summer Cup entry). The former was an early favourite for the race but drifted in the betting and finished well downfield, while the latter showed a bit of cheek before managing sixth place.

When the latest Summer Cup log was released on Tuesday evening, both Riverstown and Astrix slotted straight into the top 20.

A few hours earlier, when the Summer Cup weights were announced, Riverstown was allotted 56.5kg but drew 41 out of 50. Astrix fared better with 53kg and No 8 draw. Their respective WSB prices are 18-1 and 35-1.

Important news was the scratching of talented colt Gothegreenlight, who trainer Joey Soma indicated was a doubtful starter but who lingered on betting boards.

Cornish Pomodoro, 4-1 favourite for the Charity Mile, could do no better than midfield in that contest. However, the pre-race money for him, plus steady support in the Cup ante-post market, suggests he has been impressing in gallops. He hovers at fifth favourite on 15-1.

Another curiosity in the betting is St John Gray’s filly Dance Class, who won six races in a row from early June, but who has disappointed when heavily backed in two recent outings. She eased from second favourite at 8-1 a months ago to 13-1 this week – but retaining a lofty market position despite being nowhere near a spot on the log.

Final entries close at 11am on Monday 16 November with declarations by 11am on Tuesday 17 November.

Weights may change up to the time of declarations, but there will be NO change to the weights after the final field has been issued. The maximum field size is 20 runners.

Betting for the R1-million Grade 1 World Sports Betting Gauteng Summer Cup over 2000m at Turffontein on 28 November 2020:

28-10 Summer Pudding

9-1 Charles

11-1 Queen Supreme

13-1 Dance Class

15-1 Cornish Pomodoro

16-1 Zillzaal, Youcanthurrylove, Pack Leader

18-1 Riverstown

25-1 Tierra Del Fuego, Divine Odyssey, Crown Towers

25-1 Tree Tumbo, 28-1 Running Brave, Hero’s Honour, Victoria Paige

35-1 and upwards the others

Latest log (as at 3 November):

Age Sex Horse Weight MR NMR Trainer 1 4 F SUMMER PUDDING 56.5 117 116 Paul Peter 2 5 M QUEEN SUPREME (IRE 59.5 122 122 Mike de Kock 3 5 G ZILLZAAL 58.5 120 120 Sean Tarry 4 5 H TIERRA DEL FUEGO 58.5 120 120 Sean Tarry 5 5 M RUNNING BRAVE 55.5 114 114 Paul Matchett 6 5 G TRISTFUL 54.5 112 112 Tony Rivalland 7 6 G DIVINE ODYSSEY 57.0 117 117 J A Janse van Vuuren 8 5 G CROWN TOWERS (AUS) 56.0 115 115 Justin Snaith 9 5 G CHARLES 53.5 110 110 Mike de Kock 10 4 G YOUCANTHURRYLOVE 54.0 112 111 Fabian Habib 11 5 G ATYAAB (AUS) 56.0 115 115 Zietsman Oosthuizen 12 4 F BALLET SHOES 52.5 109 108 Candice Dawson 13 6 G PACK LEADER 53.0 109 109 Alec Laird 14 4 G TREE TUMBO 52.5 109 108 Sean Tarry 15 Supp 4 G RIVERSTOWN 56.5 117 116 Paul Peter 16 6 G HERO’S HONOUR 53.5 110 110 Gary Alexander 17 5 G GREEN HAZE 55.5 114 114 Alec Laird 18 4 G IMPERIAL RUBY 51.5 107 106 Corne Spies 19 4 F VICTORIA PAIGE 52.0 108 107 Sean Tarry 20 Supp 4 G ASTRIX 53.0 110 109 Paul Peter Next 5 in Alphabetical Order 5 M CHITENGO 53.5 110 110 Alec Laird 4 G CORNISH POMODORO 49.0 102 101 Sean Tarry 5 M FACTOR FIFTY 52.0 107 107 David Nieuwenhuizen 6 G LIKE A PANTHER 53.5 110 110 Mike de Kock 7 G TILBURY FORT 52.0 107 107 Sean Tarry MR Order 7 H DAWN ASSAULT 52.5 108 108 St John Gray 6 G ORPHEUS 50.5 104 104 M G Azzie/A A Azzie 4 F SNOW PALACE 50.0 104 103 Corne Spies 7 G DARK MOON RISING 49.5 102 102 Paul Lafferty 4 G EXPRESSFROMTHEUS 48.5 101 100 Stuart Pettigrew 6 G D’ ARRIVEE 49.0 101 101 Candice Dawson 6 G FULL MAST 49.0 101 101 M G Azzie/A A Azzie 6 M SUNSHINE SILK 48.5 100 100 David Nieuwenhuizen 4 G WESTERN FORT 47.5 99 98 Paul Peter 4 G ALIBI GUY 47.0 98 97 Mike de Kock 4 C CHRISTOPHER ROBIN 47.0 98 97 St John Gray 6 G CASH TIME 47.0 97 97 Ashley Fortune 4 G SEVEN PATRIOTS 46.0 96 95 M G Azzie/A A Azzie 5 G AFRICAN ADVENTURE 44.5 92 92 Joe Soma 4 G AKWAAN (AUS) 44.0 92 91 Mike de Kock 4 F DANCE CLASS 44.0 92 91 St John Gray 4 G MASTER SUPREME 43.5 91 90 Candice Dawson 4 G HELLOFARIDE 40.0 85 84 Mike de Kock 6 G OUR COYS (AUS) 38.0 79 79 Joe Soma SCRATCHED SCR 4 C GOT THE GREENLIGHT 60.0 124 123 Joe Soma SCR 5 M RONNIE’S CANDY 57.0 117 117 St John Gray SCR 4 F KEEP SMILING 47.5 99 98 Sean Tarry SCR 4 G SWORDER STREET 46.0 96 95 Paul Peter SCR 5 G CATEGORY FOUR 46.0 95 95 Grant Maroun SCR 7 G SHENANIGANS 43.5 90 90 Sean Tarry SCR 4 C NEBRAAS 40.0 84 83 Sean Tarry

News on the local big race front:

