R7.5m Pick 6 means Big T is more than a charity case

horse tips 1 day ago

The big attraction for punters is a R7.5 million Pick 6 Megapool. Then there are the smaller matters of a R1.5 million Jackpot pool and a R1.4 million Quartet pool on the main race.

Mike Moon
28 Oct 2020
12:00:52 PM
Jockey Callan Murray crosses the finish line on Barahin, taking first place at last year's Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A million bucks will be handed to deserving causes at Turffontein Racecourse on Saturday, but many more millions are available to anyone – even horribly undeserving people – who can decipher the enigma that is the form of runners at the race meeting. The big attraction for punters is a R7.5 million Pick 6 Megapool. Then there are the smaller matters of a R1.5 million Jackpot pool and a R1.4 million Quartet pool on the main race, the Grade 2 Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile. And there’s more. The Charity Mile sees 16 runners linked with 16 charities in a...

