R7.5m Pick 6 means Big T is more than a charity case

PREMIUM!
R7.5m Pick 6 means Big T is more than a charity casehorse tips 1 day ago
The big attraction for punters is a R7.5 million Pick 6 Megapool. Then there are the smaller matters of a R1.5 million Jackpot pool and a R1.4 million Quartet pool on the main race.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General Bring your tithe: Bushiri the second richest pastor in SA
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,863 new cases bring SA’s total to 719,714
Politics Mabuza denies involvement in fraudulent Mpumalanga land deals
Business News UIF TERS money paid out to government officials, soldiers, prisoners and deceased
Business News Budget wrap: Mboweni pumps money into state capture commission to combat corruption