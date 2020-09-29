 
 
Summer Pud is tasty, but Dance Class is pulling some moves

horse news 1 min ago

South Africa’s newest Horse of the Year, Summer Pudding, is likely to start as a short-priced favourite for the Gauteng Summer Cup at Turffontein on Saturday 28 November.

Mike Moon
29 Sep 2020
03:21:16 PM
The Triple Crown

The 2020 Triple Crown champion, unbeaten in seven starts for the Paul Peter yard, was priced up as the 5-2 favourite when a list of 49 first entries was announced – followed by a handicappers’ log of probable starters for the R425,000 Grade 1 race. Top of the log was Got The Greenlight, Joey Soma’s colt who was a gallant second in the Durban July. However, the Turffontein trainer immediately stated that his charge was “virtually 90%” unlikely to contest the handicap and he would target other opportunities in weight-for-age races – ahead of a possible overseas campaign. The bookmakers...

