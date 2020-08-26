 
 
TAB open betting for bumper Greyville meeting

horse news

Here’s some tips on the top runners in this weekend’s raciing extravaganza at Hollywoodbets Greyville.

Jack Milner
26 Aug 2020
03:40:19 PM
TAB open betting for bumper Greyville meeting

Picture for illustrative purposes

TAB betting is open for Saturday’s bumper race meeting at Hollywoodbets Greyville. There are 10 events on the card and every race is a feature. The card includes the country’s premier stayers’ event, the Grade 3 World Sports Betting Gold Cup over 3,200m, and four Grade 1 races topped by the Mercury Sprint over and the Champions Cup over 1800m, which highlights the 11th showdown between Do It Again and Rainbow Bridge. With all the carryovers on the day, bettors are advised to get their bets on early, and with all totes around the country open for Saturday’s big meeting,...

