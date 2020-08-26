TAB open betting for bumper Greyville meeting

TAB betting is open for Saturday’s bumper race meeting at Hollywoodbets Greyville. There are 10 events on the card and every race is a feature. The card includes the country’s premier stayers’ event, the Grade 3 World Sports Betting Gold Cup over 3,200m, and four Grade 1 races topped by the Mercury Sprint over and the Champions Cup over 1800m, which highlights the 11th showdown between Do It Again and Rainbow Bridge. With all the carryovers on the day, bettors are advised to get their bets on early, and with all totes around the country open for Saturday’s big meeting,...

Bettors are also able to take All-To-Come bets from any South African, UK, Australian and US race meeting on to Saturday’s Gold Cup.

At this stage It’s My Turn and Marchingontogether are the two favoured to fight it out but there has been support for Imperial Ruby, the mount of Piere Strydom, who has shortened in to 10-1.

Marchingontogther will be trying 3,200m for the first time by jockey Warren Kennedy said yesterday: “He has won well over 2,400m and I don’t think the extra distance will be a concern.

“He’s a nice horse, he’s doing very well at home, and I make him a big runner.”

Current betting on the Gold Cup and the four Grade 1 races

Race 5 – Thekwini Stakes

22-10 Anything Goes;

3-10 Caralluma;

11-2 War Of Athena;

15-2 Love Bomb;

10-1 Princess Calla, Maledimo;

25-1 and upwards others

Race 6 – Premiers Champion Stakes

5-2 Tempting Fate;

11-2 Nourbese;

13-2 Catch Twentytwo, Validus;

8-1 Red Ten;

15-1 Portico;

16-1 Fast Love;

17-1 Crimson King;

18-1 Willow Express;

20-1 and upwards others

Race 7 – World Sports Betting Gold Cup

5-2 It`s My Turn;

33-10 Marchingontogether;

10-1 Imperial Ruby;

12-1 Magnificent Seven,

Factor Fifty;

16-1 Dark Moon Rising, Eyes Wide Open;

20-1 Before Noon;

25-1 and upwards others

Race 8 – WSB Mercury Sprint

3-1 Kasimir;

6-1 Chimichuri Run;

13-2 Van Halen;

15-2 Russet Air;

11-1 Invidia;

13-1 Warrior’s Rest, Chantyman, Eden Roc; 15-1 Cartel Captain; 30-1 and upwards others

Race 9 – WSB Champions Cup

13-10 Do It Again

19-10 Rainbow Bridge

11-1 Golden Ducat, Cirillo

18-1 Sovereign Spirit

28-1 and upwards others

