Through these unprecedented and stressful times, the Vodacom Durban July finally gives us a reason to smile and enjoy what promises to be a truly spectacular day. This is a day that dreams can become reality and I’m privileged to have the opportunity to be part of this magnificent race. I am riding top-class three-year-old Got The Greenlight, a horse who has won three Grade 1s and looks to be getting better with age. He is definitely the best horse of his generation and with his liking for Greyville and his electrifying turn of foot, I make him a huge...

We will dig deeper into the race later on, but I’m really excited about my chances.

There is a 10-race card and Race 1 is a Pinnacle Stakes over 1100m on the Polytrack, which makes this a race in three.

Chimichuri Run is the class horse and should be the one to beat after running close up in two Grade 1s in his last two starts.

Singforafa is the immediate danger off a good draw and her style of running will suit the Polytrack, while Captain Tatters also warrants respect.

I ride La Bella Mia, but on her current form she will have to improve drastically to be a factor. In Race 2 I ride Winter Stories and I expect him to give a bold showing. I have always rated him highly and we have planned this race for a while now.

He will be suited to the track and trip.

We have removed the blinkers, which caused him to pull a bit in his last start, so I make him a big runner.

The obvious danger is Grade 1 winner Vernichey, and don’t leave Walls Of Dubrovnik out in your Exotics.

Race 3 should provide punters with a Place Accumulator banker in Sovereign Spirit. He has had a beautiful prep into the race and will be hard to beat off a good draw.

I make Herodotus and Tristful the dangers. Unfortunately my ride, Perfect Tigress, has been scratched.

Race 4 looks very open so go as wide as your budget will allow.

Include Tap O’ Noth, Dharma, Factor Fifty and Wealthy. I ride Paybackthemoney who steps up to this class for the first time, but is an out-and-out stayer. He will enjoy the step up in trip

and so has a small place chance.

Caralluma looks very hard to beat in Race 5. She has been ultra-impressive in both her wins and the rest will have to improve remarkably to beat her.

Delta Queen looks her immediate danger and could enjoy going around the turn for the first time.

Race 6 is more open and I ride The Contractor. I was slightly disappointed with his last run because I rate him as a decent sort.

He will enjoy the track and I feel he has a good outside chance if he runs to his ability.

Erik The Red, Gold Season and the filly, Ecstatic Green, are the horses to beat.

Race 7 is the big one, the Vodacom Durban July and, as mentioned earlier, I am really excited about Got The Greenlight.

I make him a huge runner and to be riding a three-time Grade 1 winner with 53kg on his back is the reason I make him the horse to beat.

I would have loved to have ridden him in work leading up to the race but due to the restrictions, this wasn’t possible.

Trainer Joe Soma has given me confidence and he believes his charge has improved since his last win.

The following horses have to be respected and are my biggest dangers.

Rainbow Bridge is the class horse and had to be respected off a good draw. Twist Of Fate, who will enjoy the step up in trip and has been fitted with blinkers, has an Eachway chance.

Vardy is a big runner although some question his stamina.

Belgarion has been very impressive and could be well handicapped.

I would structure all my bets around those horses.

Race 8 I make a two-horse affair between the champion fillies Celtic Sea and Clouds Unfold. There is usually little between them and I expect them to fight out the finish again.

In Race 9 I like the look of Cartel Captain. He drops drastically in class and after a very good run in a Grade 1 race in his last start will be hard to beat.

Respect Battleoftrafalgar and allic Princess, who was very impressive in her last start. I think my ride, Hooves Of Troy, can run a place on best form.

Race 10 is a wide open but I would structure my bets around Hudoo Magic, Liberty Hall and Priceless Ruler.

I ride Born To Perform and he is a very nice horse who can upset them on his best form, so I would include him as well.

Best Bet:

Race 5, No 1 Caralluma

Value Bet:

Race 3, No 2 Sovereign Spirit

Pick 6 – R2700

Leg 1: Field

Leg 2: 1

Leg 3: 1, 3, 4, 8, 9

Leg 4: 2, 6, 9, 13, 17

Leg 5: 7, 13

Leg 6: 1, 3, 5

There is also racing at Turffontein today and in Race 5, Aflame stands out as the best bet on the card.

Her form is good and she will be at peak fitness for this run so this filly will be hard to beat off a good draw

