Snaith’s top tips

Justin Snaith goes through the Durban July card race by race
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 07: Winning trainer Justin Snaith during the Vodacom Durban July 2018 at Greyville Racecourse on July 07, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)
Race 1: CAPTAIN TATTERS is in excellent form. He is working great back home and will be the one to beat. CHIMICHURI RUN is the class horse in the race and must be respected as the danger.
Race 2: This race is bound to throw up an upset. NATIVE TONGUE can surprise. VERICHEY is a GR.1 winner and must be respected despite being a filly. SUPER AGRA is the value bet at 14-1.
Race 3: MAGNIFICENT SEVEN hasn’t hit top form yet in KwaZulu-Natal and is possibly one run short of his best. Candice has done a great job with SOVEREIGN SPIRIT with a positive lead-up into this race – big runner.
Race 4: Ignore SWIFT SURPRISE’s last run. He must be included in all bets. This is an impossible race with FACTOR FIFTY standing out.
Race 5: TRICKSTER will improve over the trip and should be in the money. CARALLUMA looks smart and will be the one to beat.
Race 6: ERIK THE RED didn’t enjoy Scottsville last time out but will make amends. Not great value but will run a huge race.
Race 7: VODACOM DURBAN JULY
Race 8: SLEEPING SINGLE has improved and must not be left out any bets. Each way bet. CLOUDS UNFOLD and CELTIC SEA are the class two in this event.
Race 9: RIO QUERARI needed his first run in KwaZulu-Natal. He will take some beating. Each way bet – great value.
Race 10: CROWN TOWERS is back to his very best. BANKER.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
BACK TO CITIZEN
BACK TO PREMIUM
JOIN PREMIUM
SIGN IN
SIGN OUT
The Citizen. All rights
reserved.