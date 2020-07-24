Snaith’s top tips

Race 1: CAPTAIN TATTERS is in excellent form. He is working great back home and will be the one to beat. CHIMICHURI RUN is the class horse in the race and must be respected as the danger. Race 2: This race is bound to throw up an upset. NATIVE TONGUE can surprise. VERICHEY is a GR.1 winner and must be respected despite being a filly. SUPER AGRA is the value bet at 14-1. Race 3: MAGNIFICENT SEVEN hasn’t hit top form yet in KwaZulu-Natal and is possibly one run short of his best. Candice has done a great job with...

Race 1: CAPTAIN TATTERS is in excellent form. He is working great back home and will be the one to beat. CHIMICHURI RUN is the class horse in the race and must be respected as the danger.

Race 2: This race is bound to throw up an upset. NATIVE TONGUE can surprise. VERICHEY is a GR.1 winner and must be respected despite being a filly. SUPER AGRA is the value bet at 14-1.

Race 3: MAGNIFICENT SEVEN hasn’t hit top form yet in KwaZulu-Natal and is possibly one run short of his best. Candice has done a great job with SOVEREIGN SPIRIT with a positive lead-up into this race – big runner.

Race 4: Ignore SWIFT SURPRISE’s last run. He must be included in all bets. This is an impossible race with FACTOR FIFTY standing out.

Race 5: TRICKSTER will improve over the trip and should be in the money. CARALLUMA looks smart and will be the one to beat.

Race 6: ERIK THE RED didn’t enjoy Scottsville last time out but will make amends. Not great value but will run a huge race.

Race 7: VODACOM DURBAN JULY

DO IT AGAIN goes for three in a row and bids to make history. He is back to his best and deserves the utmost respect. Ignore the champion at your peril.

BUNKER HUNT produced one of the best performances of the year last time out. If he reproduces that run and stays the trip then he will take some beating.

BELGARION has had a perfect prep and is arguably the best weighted in the race. Will be in the firing line despite a horrid draw.

SILVANO’S PRIDE will be dictating and if they give her a big lead they will not catch her with 52kg on her back!

MIYABI GOLD is in top form and should produce another honest effort for the girls.

Race 8: SLEEPING SINGLE has improved and must not be left out any bets. Each way bet. CLOUDS UNFOLD and CELTIC SEA are the class two in this event.

Race 9: RIO QUERARI needed his first run in KwaZulu-Natal. He will take some beating. Each way bet – great value.

Race 10: CROWN TOWERS is back to his very best. BANKER.

