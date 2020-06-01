 
 
Horse racing makes a welcome return

Phumelela Racing
Horse racing makes a welcome return

Picture: iStock

It’s not just those queuing outside liquor stores that have something to rejoice, as horse racing returns as well today. Check out our top bets here.

South African horse racing returns to the sporting stage after a coronavirus-enforced break of more than two months with a race meeting on the Greyville Polytrack today. Horseplayers can get off to a flying start with a TAB Win bet on Thomas Henry in Race 1 @ 11:30. The Citizen’s top bets for today: Greyville Race 1: 8 Thomas Henry Win Greyville Race 7: 5 Walterthepenniless Win & Place Newcastle (UK) Race 7: 2 Excessable Win & Place For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
