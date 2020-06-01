Horse racing makes a welcome return

South African horse racing returns to the sporting stage after a coronavirus-enforced break of more than two months with a race meeting on the Greyville Polytrack today. Horseplayers can get off to a flying start with a TAB Win bet on Thomas Henry in Race 1 @ 11:30. The Citizen’s top bets for today: Greyville Race 1: 8 Thomas Henry Win Greyville Race 7: 5 Walterthepenniless Win & Place Newcastle (UK) Race 7: 2 Excessable Win & Place For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

South African horse racing returns to the sporting stage after a coronavirus-enforced break of more than two months with a race meeting on the Greyville Polytrack today.

Horseplayers can get off to a flying start with a TAB Win bet on Thomas Henry in Race 1 @ 11:30.

The Citizen’s top bets for today:

Greyville Race 1: 8 Thomas Henry Win

Greyville Race 7: 5 Walterthepenniless Win & Place

Newcastle (UK) Race 7: 2 Excessable Win & Place

