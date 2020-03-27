 
 
Hot tips: Zimbabwe Rapids, Viva Papaya and Bujumbura City

Mike Moon
Hot tips: Zimbabwe Rapids, Viva Papaya and Bujumbura City

Punters finding themselves with time on their hands needn’t fret, there’s plenty to occupy themselves with: studying racing and soccer form in far-flung places.

South African and European racing might be suspended for the next few weeks, but there are still betting opportunities to be had. The TAB and bookmakers (all online, of course) are still in business – though they’ve had to search in some unlikely places for punting fodder. On Friday morning, tabonline.co.za had live cards up for Australian venues such as Pakenham, Beaudesert, Albion Park and Gloucester. Saturday’s Aussie fare comes from Bendigo, Kalgoorlie, Bunbury and Port Macquarie – as well as the better-known venue of Rosehill. Much closer to home on Friday is Borrowdale Park, a meeting featuring only Zimbabwe...
Lock Down

