Mr Flood and Mardi Gras clash in honour of Senor Santa

Mr Flood and Mardi Gras clash in honour of Senor Santa

Zillzaal (far left), ridden by jockey Denis Schwarz, wins the Gauteng Chris Gerber Summer Cup, 30 November 2019, at the Turffontein Racecourse. Zillzaal is trained by Sean Tarry. Picture: Michel Bega

Senor Santa is remembered as one of South Africa’s greatest thoroughbred sprinters – certainly among the top 10 to have graced the country’s turf.

The main event at Turffontein on Saturday is named after Senor Santa, who raced in the 1980s and 1990s in the colours of Fred and Harold Cawdry and was trained in KwaZulu-Natal by Tony Rivalland and Willie Pieters. This weekend’s race is a 1160m straight dash and has attracted a decent entry of tough speedsters, with tightly grouped betting odds telling of the competitiveness. A record of seven Grade 1 victories at distances from 1000m to 1600m attests to the legend Senor Santa. He competed and won from age two to eight, amassing 15 victories and two Champion Sprinter titles...
