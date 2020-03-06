Summer Pudding is a Classic treat

With the big day’s Pick 6 pool predicted to reach R7 million, and some fiercely competitive racing on the card, finding a banker becomes an imperative. Unbeaten after four starts and sitting atop the betting boards at 9-10, Summer Pudding is the stand-out option. Trainer Paul Peter’s filly managed those four successes despite a tendency to find trouble in running. Punters will trust log-leading jockey Warren Kennedy to steer her skilfully over the 1800m of the Grade 1 Wilgerbosdrift SA Fillies Classic. Victory would keep Summer Pudding on course for the Triple Crown, with the Gauteng Fillies Guineas already under...

With the big day’s Pick 6 pool predicted to reach R7 million, and some fiercely competitive racing on the card, finding a banker becomes an imperative. Unbeaten after four starts and sitting atop the betting boards at 9-10, Summer Pudding is the stand-out option.

Trainer Paul Peter’s filly managed those four successes despite a tendency to find trouble in running. Punters will trust log-leading jockey Warren Kennedy to steer her skilfully over the 1800m of the Grade 1 Wilgerbosdrift SA Fillies Classic.

Victory would keep Summer Pudding on course for the Triple Crown, with the Gauteng Fillies Guineas already under her belt and the SA Oaks to come – the latter’s 2450m looking right up the street of the daughter of Silvano.

Her biggest threat appears to be Stephen Moffatt-trained Rio’s Winter, with Piere Strydom aboard and priced up at 11-2.

Things are a bit more complicated in the male heat, the SA Classic, also over 1800m.

Ikigai, winner of the Guineas, is a 28-10 chance to follow up. Trainer Sean Tarry has raised a small doubt over his colt’s stamina capacity in this contest, but the maestro has adjusted his charge’s work routine and is confident this will see him get the trip.

The 2450m of the forthcoming SA Derby – third leg of the Triple Crown – might be too far for the son of Vercingetorix, though, and it is interesting to see that Tarry has nominated Ikigai for the 2000m Champions’ Challenge a few weeks after the Derby. That might be the more realistic target.

Tarry saddles three runners in the Classic: Shango is second favourite at 4-1, while the game Rock The Globe languishes at 50-1.

A minor health issue saw Shango miss the Guineas, won by his stablemate, but the manner in which he won the 1600m Dingaans suggests he will be a major factor on Saturday.

Tarry also sends out three in the Grade 2 Hawaii Stakes: Cirillo, Tierra Del Fuego and Matador Man. But he might have to bend the knee to his Randjesfontein neighbour Mike de Kock, who fields the duo of Barahin and Buffalo Bill Cody.

These classy horses are preparing for the Champions’ Challenge and the KwaZulu-Natal winter season, but should have too many guns for their opposition here.

BETTING

SA Classic:

28-10 Ikigai

4-1 Shango

5-1 Frosted Gold

8-1 Green Lazer

10-1 Youcanthurrylove

12-1 Got The Greenlight

16-1 Marshall

20-1 and upwards the others

Fillies Classic:

28-10 Summer Pudding

11-2 Rio’s Winter

6-1 Mill Queen

16-1 Marygold, Dancing Feather

25-1 and upwards the others

