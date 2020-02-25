horse tips 25.2.2020 04:49 pm

Adorable Alley convincing this time around

CLASS ACT. Cirillo will be having his third run back and with Anton Marcus up, looks ready to notch up another win in Race 4 on the Turffontein Inside track tomorrow. Picture: JC Photographics. Image for illustrative purpose only.

Race 1 No 2 Adorable Alley

A change of province – from Cape Town to Johannesburg – along with a step up in trip seems to have done the Weiho Marwing-trained, Adorable Alley, the world of good because she produced a career best when being nabbed on the line by Smoking Hot to finish third over 2000m on the Turffontein Inside track last time out.

Now knowing her surroundings, jumping from stall gate 7 and getting the services of Samuel Mosia in the irons, a man considered the best work rider in the country – this three-year-old daughter of Flower Alley looks very hard to beat.

Race 7 No 7 Isle De France

When conditioner Mike de Kock’s striking grey daughter of Var produced a smashing turn of foot to win her debut by an extending 4.10 lengths on rainy day at Turffontein, she was dubbed the next best thing.

Unfortunately, she failed to live up to the expectations in her next three starts – failing to even run a place. In her defence, she has had breathing issues so can be forgiven for those defeats. She has been threatening in her last two outings, following up her penultimate third with a close-up second behind Rio’s Winter.

She shoulders 3kg less than her biggest danger Rock The Globe and her chances are further strengthened by the fact that rival returns from a 68-day stint off the racetrack.

