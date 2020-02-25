horse tips 25.2.2020 03:23 pm

Candyman shows tremendous ability

Kenilworth pick 6/sportingpost. Image for illustrative purpose only.

Although the Gavin van Zyl-trained Miss Marmalade showed very little ability when beaten into 11th-place in her barrier trial, she found betting support on debut and win she did.

Race 2 No 15 Candyman

Although drifting from 11-2 to 9-1 at the first time of asking, the Dennis Drier-trained Candyman showed a tremendous amount of ability when producing a mind-boggling turn of foot to finish second behind Katie’s Treasure over today’s track and trip, beaten a rapidly diminishing 0.75 lengths.

He was probably beaten by inexperience more than anything else on that occasion and considering this gelding now knows what is expected of him on a racetrack, he will surely improve more than the margin he was beaten by and can be bankered in all bets.

Bargain Bet

Race 7 No 6 Miss Marmalade

Although the Gavin van Zyl-trained Miss Marmalade showed very little ability when beaten into 11th-place in her barrier trial, she found betting support on debut and win she did – gutsily fighting Chanel Allure to win by a narrow 0.25 lengths over 1000m.

Most impressive was the fact she shouldered 4kg more than the runner-up in that contest. This is only this three-year-old’s second run so she can only get better and considering she gets an in-form jockey aboard in national jockeys’ championship log leader Warren Kennedy, a loss becomes highly unlikely.

