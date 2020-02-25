horse tips 25.2.2020 10:22 am

Flatware has winning shot

The decision to move today’s Durbanville meeting to Kenilworth racetrack further strengthens the Justin Snaith-trained Flatware’s chances of winning this event because her last two performances were over this course and distance and, she followed up her penultimate triumph with an unlucky second.

To her advantage, she is beautifully drawn at No 4 and beat her main danger Flash Fire by 0.30 lengths over this trip in their most recent encounter. She conceded weight to that rival on that occasion and should have no trouble confirming superiority despite the fact she shoulders 2kg more today.

Bargain Bet

Race 6 No 6 Pippielangkous

Notorious front runner Pippielangkous is as consistent as the day is long and has recorded four seconds and a victory from her last three performances. She made an absolute mockery of rivals when outclassing Al Wahed by a commanding 1.25 lengths recently.

If underrated jockey Keagan de Melo can get this speedy daughter of What A Winter to reproduce a similar performance, she will be extremely hard to peg back.

