Thursday horse betting tip of the day

Vaal 20-02-20

Best Bet

Race 8 No 1 Oh Mercy Me

Four-year-old filly Oh Mercy Me has been the model of consistency since being teamed up with jockey Gavin Lerena, recording a victory (in penultimate offering) and two places from her last three starts.

Her form clearly proves she is at her best over 1600m so can be forgiven for her most recent effort when finishing third behind Louvain over 1450m.

It also didn’t help that she carried a heavy 6kg more than the winner on that occasion. The good news is that she only shoulders 1.5kg more than her biggest danger Tahitian Orana today.

The latter is as consistent as the day is long but always finds something to beat her. She also lost to Oh Mercy Me three-runs back and as a result is unlikely to turn the form around.

Bargain Bet

Race 1 No 2 Soul Connection

The Ashley Fortune outfit is in exquisite form at the moment and should add to their rapidly rising 6.88% win-strike rate when ultra-consistent Soul Connection reunites with jockey Piere Strydom.

This Vercingetorix gelding has finished third in his last two performances and probably found the 1000m trip a touch too far in his most recent appearance when beaten 3.75 lengths by Var Aglow.

This three-year-old should prove more lethal over today’s 1200m trip and considering the best-weighted runner Opening Gambit finished a bad last most recently, beaten more than 50 length by Putins Promise – he is extremely hard to recommend for the win.

