 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 20.2.2020 06:13 am

Thursday horse betting tip of the day

Phumelela Racing
PREMIUM!
Thursday horse betting tip of the day

The Citizen brings daily tips to its premium online subscribers.

Vaal 20-02-20 Best Bet Race 8 No 1 Oh Mercy Me Four-year-old filly Oh Mercy Me has been the model of consistency since being teamed up with jockey Gavin Lerena, recording a victory (in penultimate offering) and two places from her last three starts. Her form clearly proves she is at her best over 1600m so can be forgiven for her most recent effort when finishing third behind Louvain over 1450m. It also didn’t help that she carried a heavy 6kg more than the winner on that occasion. The good news is that she only shoulders 1.5kg more than her...
Related Stories
Tarry’s charge looks hard to oppose in progress plate over 1200m 15.1.2020
Give a gift to a ‘visiting god’ 19.12.2019
Weight, age under debate in the MR 84 Handicap for fillies and mares 3.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.