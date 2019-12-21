Father Christmas smiles on Cape Guineas

Firstly, announcement of a R500,000 Pick 6 carryover set the foundation for a predicted R5-million Megapool. Everyone’s cash reserves are stretched by the festive season splurge, so the prospect of a fat windfall ensures considerable interest in the meeting. The appearance of Joburg “wonder horse” Hawwaam in an accompanying feature, the Premier Stakes, was already a drawcard – with the ballyhooed colt presenting himself as a Pick 6 banker that is tantamount to a Christmas sale discount on outlay. Secondly, and more significantly in the long run, comes news that the European Union has finally set a date to do...

Firstly, announcement of a R500,000 Pick 6 carryover set the foundation for a predicted R5-million Megapool. Everyone’s cash reserves are stretched by the festive season splurge, so the prospect of a fat windfall ensures considerable interest in the meeting.

The appearance of Joburg “wonder horse” Hawwaam in an accompanying feature, the Premier Stakes, was already a drawcard – with the ballyhooed colt presenting himself as a Pick 6 banker that is tantamount to a Christmas sale discount on outlay.

Secondly, and more significantly in the long run, comes news that the European Union has finally set a date to do an audit of South Africa’s equine export regime.

This might sound like boring bureaucracy, far removed from the thrills of the track, but it could provide a much-sought-after boost to thoroughbred racing and breeding in the country.

Top trainer Mike de Kock described the EU’s March-April visit as horse racing’s “most important announcement of the year”.

If the EU audit team approves of measures taken to prevent deadly African horse sickness escaping to Europe, it might drop its ridiculously strict quarantine rules that severely hamper movement around the world of South African horses.

If that happens, horses like Hawwaam would be able to hop on a plane at short notice to compete at the likes of Royal Ascot in the UK, the Melbourne Cup in Australia and the Breeders’ Cup in the US.

At present, horses must undergo an arduous six-month journey via places like Mauritius before they can show their talents abroad. It shows just how good Victory Moon, Jay Peg and JJ The Jet Plane were that they were able to overcome such major training disruption to shine so brightly on the world stage.

Those horses did wonders for the international reputation of South Africa’s stud book and its breeders. More regular success like theirs would open floodgates to lucrative exports and new investment into South African bloodstock. More money, more jobs, bigger stakes… Can the dream become reality?

Back to the Cape Guineas: this race is one of the most important building blocks of the thoroughbred breed. As a Grade 1 contest, it is the premier testing ground over a mile for three-year-olds in the country. With the prospect of export protocols being eased, the winner of Saturday’s race might be destined for worldwide fame in the paddock.

Colorado King, Sentinel, Politician, Horse Chestnut, Jet Master and Captain Al are just some of the horses on the Cape Guineas roll of honour, so whoever prevails on Saturday could well become another great.

Finding the new star to follow is not easy, though, as every horse in the 16-strong field has credentials. Collateral form is some sort of guide, but it’s worth remembering that horses can improve dramatically at this early stage of their careers.

Trainer Vaughan Marshall’s Silver Operator is ruling favourite at 5-2 even though he starts 14 gates wide. Much of the optimism is thanks to pilot Anton Marcus, a man who knows all about pace at Kenilworth – and the infamous “Cape Crawl” whereby jockeys use destabilising pace fluctuations to steal a race from the fancied runners.

Sean Tarry raids from Joburg with four candidates – Eden Roc, Pure State, Putontheredlight and Rock the Globe – while local heroes Justin Snaith and Brett Crawford send out three each. All 10 must be seriously considered – along with 11-2 second favourite African Warrior from the Dean Kannemeyer stable.

There is even an argument for 66-1 outlier Viking Moon, so selecting the field for the Pick 6 becomes a wise choice.

It’s a good job we have Hawwaam in the preceding race as that banker. But, of course, this fellow is a notorious hothead who could do something silly on the day – in which case you might be glad you included the likes of rivals Twist Of Fate and Doublemint in permutations.

Maybe, just maybe, Hurricane Harry in Race 8 is a safer banker.

Betting:

Cape Guineas

5-2 Silver Operator (trainer V Marshall / jockey Anton Marcus)

11-2 African Warrior

13-2 Sachdev

15-1 Captain Tatters

10-1 Eden Roc, King Of Gems, Kilindini

12-1 Putontheredlight

14-1 Macthief

16-1 Viva Rio, Pure State

33-1 and upwards the others

Premier Stakes

3-10 Hawwaam

7-1 Eyes Wide Open

15-2 Twist Of Fate

10-1 Doublemint

18-1 Bunker Hunt

20-1 and upwards the others

