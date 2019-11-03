 
 
Premium 3.11.2019

Sunday horse betting tip of the day

Phumelela Racing
Sunday horse betting tip of the day

The Citizen brings daily horse racing tips to its premium online subscribers.

Greyville Turf 03-11-19 Best Bet Race 3 No 7 Exion To Exion’s advantage, history clearly proves Highveld thoroughbreds do very well in KwaZulu-Natal. She followed up her promising debut fourth with a much-improved second at Turffontein. If in-form jockey Warren Kennedy can get her to spark further improvement on that effort, she will have no trouble shedding her maiden tag. Bargain Bet Race 5 No 3 Twice Golden Although Twice Golden’s previous form is sketchy, he showed a tremendous liking for the step up in distance when gutsily running down Mighty Smart to finish second most recently, beaten a diminishing...
