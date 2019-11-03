Sunday horse betting tip of the day

Greyville Turf 03-11-19 Best Bet Race 3 No 7 Exion To Exion’s advantage, history clearly proves Highveld thoroughbreds do very well in KwaZulu-Natal. She followed up her promising debut fourth with a much-improved second at Turffontein. If in-form jockey Warren Kennedy can get her to spark further improvement on that effort, she will have no trouble shedding her maiden tag. Bargain Bet Race 5 No 3 Twice Golden Although Twice Golden’s previous form is sketchy, he showed a tremendous liking for the step up in distance when gutsily running down Mighty Smart to finish second most recently, beaten a diminishing...

Greyville Turf 03-11-19

Best Bet

Race 3 No 7 Exion

To Exion’s advantage, history clearly proves Highveld thoroughbreds do very well in KwaZulu-Natal. She followed up her promising debut fourth with a much-improved second at Turffontein. If in-form jockey Warren Kennedy can get her to spark further improvement on that effort, she will have no trouble shedding her maiden tag.

Bargain Bet

Race 5 No 3 Twice Golden

Although Twice Golden’s previous form is sketchy, he showed a tremendous liking for the step up in distance when gutsily running down Mighty Smart to finish second most recently, beaten a diminishing 0.40 lengths over 1800m.

He tops the best-weighted column and looks a worthy Place Accumulator banker.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.