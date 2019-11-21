Thursday horse betting tip of the day

Vaal Best Bet Race 4 No 3 Single Red Rose Considering ultra-consistent Single Red Rose, from the Ashley Fortune yard has placed in four of five starts, the only thing she has done wrong is not stick her nose down first when it mattered most. She ran on a touch too late in her most recent appearance when beaten a close-up 0.50 lengths into third by Malteza over 1200m. This is only Single Red Rose’s sixth start so she is still learning her trade – expect massive improvement. Not only does this daughter of Philanthropist have the best form in...

Considering ultra-consistent Single Red Rose, from the Ashley Fortune yard has placed in four of five starts, the only thing she has done wrong is not stick her nose down first when it mattered most.

She ran on a touch too late in her most recent appearance when beaten a close-up 0.50 lengths into third by Malteza over 1200m. This is only Single Red Rose’s sixth start so she is still learning her trade – expect massive improvement.

Not only does this daughter of Philanthropist have the best form in the field, she also tops the best-weighted column, shouldering 1kg less than main danger Oceans Pride at 59kg.

If she gets beat, it will likely be by one of the four newcomers so keep an eye on the betting.

Bargain Bet

Race 5 No 3 Masaaqaat

Mike de Kock-trained Masaaqaat has been backed up to favourite in all five starts, and although the model of consistency, she has failed to live up to expectations – finishing second on three occasions, including when beaten 0.50 lengths by Capitiana most recently.

She was returning from a seven-month layoff on that occasion so she can be forgiven for that defeat.

All is in her favour today and she will not get a better chance to shed her maiden tag. This Snitzel three-year-old runs off a high merit rating of 83 while the average of this event is 64!

