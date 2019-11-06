Wednesday horse betting tip of the day

Greyville Polytrack 06-11-19 Best Bet Race 6 No 1 Sunset Eyes Brett Crawford-trained Sunset Eyes is unbeaten over today’s course and distance and looks a solid Pick 6 banker despite the fact he returns from a 102-day stint off the racetrack. He is weighted to win and considering he runs off a high merit rating of 115 while the average of this race is 101, the gelding should have no trouble outclassing this lot. He made an absolute mockery of rivals when a 2.30-length victor in latest offering and if he reproduces a similar performance, will be unstoppable. Bargain Bet...

Greyville Polytrack 06-11-19

Best Bet

Race 6 No 1 Sunset Eyes

Brett Crawford-trained Sunset Eyes is unbeaten over today’s course and distance and looks a solid Pick 6 banker despite the fact he returns from a 102-day stint off the racetrack.

He is weighted to win and considering he runs off a high merit rating of 115 while the average of this race is 101, the gelding should have no trouble outclassing this lot.

He made an absolute mockery of rivals when a 2.30-length victor in latest offering and if he reproduces a similar performance, will be unstoppable.

Bargain Bet

Race 7 No 6 Captain Of Colour

Johan Janse van Vuuren-trained Captain Of Colour has made tremendous improvement since relocating to KwaZulu-Natal, running a place in two or three attempts, including when beaten 4.75 lengths into third by Diamondsandpearls last time out.

She is smartly drawn at No 4 and this isn’t the strongest of fields, so Captain Of Colour will not get a better chance to shed her maiden tag.

