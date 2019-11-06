Wednesday horse betting tip of the day

Greyville Polytrack 06-11-19
Best Bet
Race 6 No 1 Sunset Eyes
Brett Crawford-trained Sunset Eyes is unbeaten over today’s course and distance and looks a solid Pick 6 banker despite the fact he returns from a 102-day stint off the racetrack.
He is weighted to win and considering he runs off a high merit rating of 115 while the average of this race is 101, the gelding should have no trouble outclassing this lot.
He made an absolute mockery of rivals when a 2.30-length victor in latest offering and if he reproduces a similar performance, will be unstoppable.
Bargain Bet
Race 7 No 6 Captain Of Colour
Johan Janse van Vuuren-trained Captain Of Colour has made tremendous improvement since relocating to KwaZulu-Natal, running a place in two or three attempts, including when beaten 4.75 lengths into third by Diamondsandpearls last time out.
She is smartly drawn at No 4 and this isn’t the strongest of fields, so Captain Of Colour will not get a better chance to shed her maiden tag.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
BACK TO CITIZEN
BACK TO PREMIUM
JOIN PREMIUM
The Citizen. All rights
reserved.