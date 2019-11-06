 
 
Wednesday horse betting tip of the day

Phumelela Racing
The Citizen brings daily tips to its premium online subscribers.

Greyville Polytrack 06-11-19 Best Bet Race 6 No 1 Sunset Eyes Brett Crawford-trained Sunset Eyes is unbeaten over today’s course and distance and looks a solid Pick 6 banker despite the fact he returns from a 102-day stint off the racetrack. He is weighted to win and considering he runs off a high merit rating of 115 while the average of this race is 101, the gelding should have no trouble outclassing this lot. He made an absolute mockery of rivals when a 2.30-length victor in latest offering and if he reproduces a similar performance, will be unstoppable. Bargain Bet...
