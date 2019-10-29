 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 29.10.2019 07:01 am

Tuesday horse betting tip of the day

Phumelela Racing
PREMIUM!
Tuesday horse betting tip of the day

The Citizen brings daily tips to its premium online subscribers.

Kenilworth Tuesday Best Bet Race 5 No 2 Flame Tree Anton Marcus returned from injury with a bang on Saturday afternoon and should be seen in the winner’s enclosure with the Brett Crawford-trained Flame Tree following the running of this 1600m contest. You can put a line through her most recent fifth-place finish as she lost two lengths out the starting stalls and was forced to shoulder 6kg more than Kelpie – who renews rivalry. The difference today is that the selection is better off at the weights and is no stranger to winning. She proved she was decent when...
Related Stories
Two horse racing tips for Friday 25.10.2019
Thursday horse betting tip of the day 24.10.2019
Wednesday horse betting tip of the day 23.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.