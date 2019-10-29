Tuesday horse betting tip of the day

Kenilworth Tuesday Best Bet Race 5 No 2 Flame Tree Anton Marcus returned from injury with a bang on Saturday afternoon and should be seen in the winner’s enclosure with the Brett Crawford-trained Flame Tree following the running of this 1600m contest. You can put a line through her most recent fifth-place finish as she lost two lengths out the starting stalls and was forced to shoulder 6kg more than Kelpie – who renews rivalry. The difference today is that the selection is better off at the weights and is no stranger to winning. She proved she was decent when...

Anton Marcus returned from injury with a bang on Saturday afternoon and should be seen in the winner’s enclosure with the Brett Crawford-trained Flame Tree following the running of this 1600m contest.

You can put a line through her most recent fifth-place finish as she lost two lengths out the starting stalls and was forced to shoulder 6kg more than Kelpie – who renews rivalry. The difference today is that the selection is better off at the weights and is no stranger to winning.

She proved she was decent when a flawless 1.75-length victor on the first time of asking. If Marcus gets her to overcome the wide No 7 draw and reproduce anything close to that debut showing, she will be extremely hard to peg back.

Bargain Bet

Race 3 No 3 Imperial Rage

Justin Snaith-trained Imperial Rage seldom finishes far from the action and has recorded two places just as many close-up fourths from five career outing.

He finished an eye-catching third behind Stanley last time out and considering he tops the best-weighted column and is beautifully drawn at No 2, he has a massive chance of finally shedding his maiden tag.

