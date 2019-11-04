Monday horse betting tip of the day

Flamingo Park Best Bet Race 3 No 5 Kayla’s Dream Dennis Cason-trained Kayla’s Dream looks solid Pick 6 banker material having sparked tremendous improvement on debut eight, finishing close-up third in next two tries. That most recent form line has produced a winner and the 9/20 favourites chances are further strengthened by the fact she is smartly drawn at No 2 and shoulders an advantageous 2kg less than main danger Seraphic at 58kg. Bargain Bet Race 8 No 3 Our Moon Shadow Not only has speedster Our Moon Shadow impressively won five of his last eight outings, he is also...

