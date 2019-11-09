 
 
Premium 9.11.2019 06:29 am

Two horse racing tips for Saturday

Phumelela Racing
Today, The Citizen brings its subscribers top tips for the big Saturday races.

Vaal 09-11-19 Best Bet Race 8 No 1 Soqrat Mike de Kock-trained Soqrat easily has the most impressive four-year-old CV in South Africa having won three Grade 1 races and finished close-up second behind Sun Met winner Rainbow Bridge and two-time Durban July winner Do It Again at the highest level. He proved he stays the 1800m trip in the Champions Challenge. There was a lot to like about his most recent appearance when barely breaking a sweat to defeat Like A Panther by 1.10 lengths despite shouldering top-weight of 62kg. With that said he should have absolutely no trouble...
