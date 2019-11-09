Two horse racing tips for Saturday

Vaal 09-11-19 Best Bet Race 8 No 1 Soqrat Mike de Kock-trained Soqrat easily has the most impressive four-year-old CV in South Africa having won three Grade 1 races and finished close-up second behind Sun Met winner Rainbow Bridge and two-time Durban July winner Do It Again at the highest level. He proved he stays the 1800m trip in the Champions Challenge. There was a lot to like about his most recent appearance when barely breaking a sweat to defeat Like A Panther by 1.10 lengths despite shouldering top-weight of 62kg. With that said he should have absolutely no trouble...

Vaal 09-11-19

Best Bet

Race 8 No 1 Soqrat

Mike de Kock-trained Soqrat easily has the most impressive four-year-old CV in South Africa having won three Grade 1 races and finished close-up second behind Sun Met winner Rainbow Bridge and two-time Durban July winner Do It Again at the highest level.

He proved he stays the 1800m trip in the Champions Challenge.

There was a lot to like about his most recent appearance when barely breaking a sweat to defeat Like A Panther by 1.10 lengths despite shouldering top-weight of 62kg.

With that said he should have absolutely no trouble defying those identical odds when he faces this solid 13-horse field today. He is also beautifully drawn at No 3.

Bargain Bet

Race 7 No 7 Singforafa

Although Singforafa’s previous form is sketchy, there was a lot to like about her most recent triumph when going start-to-finish to outclass Invidia by a flawless 4.25 lengths over the minimum trip on the Classic track.

This speedy daughter of Potala Palace is actually unbeaten over this distance and considering that last form line has produced a winner, she looks hard to bet against and could serve a worthy banker in all bets.

Kenilworth 09-11-19

Best Bet

Race 5 No One World

Vaughan Marshall-trained One World simply hates losing and is arguably the most consistent thoroughbred in the country at the moment.

He is yet to miss the first three and has impressively won eight of ten career starts, including when showing no signs of ring-rust in the Matchem Stake last time out, defeating Search Party by a commanding 0.40 lengths.

He is weighted to win this event and considering he is a speedy runner who loves to set the fractions, the No 9 draw shouldn’t raise too many red flag.

He is a three-time winner over this course and distance and looks banker material in all bets.

Race 7 No 2 Herodotus

Our good friends at Betting World are offering 4-1 and better the field for this contest, so you are bound to make a decent profit. Glen Kotzen’s yard is bang in-form and should resume winning ways courtesy of Herodotus.

He showed tremendous improvement in his first run as a gelding when setting the fractions and being unluckily nabbed on the line by highly rated Belgarion in the Settlers Trophy to finish second. He desperately needed that run – returning from a break – and now that he’ll be lining up a fitter and stronger thoroughbred, his consistency should be rewarded with a third career victory.

