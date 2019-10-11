Horse betting tip of the day

Fairview Friday Polytrack (11-10-19) Best Bet Race 6 No 1 Sir Frenchie It is extremely hard to find a thoroughbred as consistent as the Yvette Bremner-trained Sir Frenchie, and his form supports this statement having recorded three victories, two seconds and a fourth from last six outings in Port Elizabeth. He made an absolute mockery of rivals last time out and most impressive was the fact he shouldered top-weight of 62kg. Now knowing he can carry the weight, this son of Choisir looks hard to bet against despite the fact he has to jumps from a bad No 11 draw...

Fairview Friday Polytrack (11-10-19)

Best Bet

Race 6 No 1 Sir Frenchie

It is extremely hard to find a thoroughbred as consistent as the Yvette Bremner-trained Sir Frenchie, and his form supports this statement having recorded three victories, two seconds and a fourth from last six outings in Port Elizabeth.

He made an absolute mockery of rivals last time out and most impressive was the fact he shouldered top-weight of 62kg.

Now knowing he can carry the weight, this son of Choisir looks hard to bet against despite the fact he has to jumps from a bad No 11 draw in this 12-horse field. The good news is, he has the best form in the field and gets an in-form jockey aboard in Richard Fourie.

Bargain Bet

Race 5 No 3 Spirit Of Song

Gavin Smith-trained Spirit Of Song has been a different horse since being switched to the Polytrack from the Turf.

He is actually yet to miss the first three placings and there was a lot to like about his most recent second over today’s course and distance, caught late to finish no more than 1.25 lengths behind the winner.

If Spirit Of Song doesn’t win, you are almost guaranteed he will run a place, and this makes him a great each way bet.

