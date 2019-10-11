 
 
Horse betting tip of the day

Phumelela Racing
Fairview Friday Polytrack (11-10-19) Best Bet Race 6 No 1 Sir Frenchie It is extremely hard to find a thoroughbred as consistent as the Yvette Bremner-trained Sir Frenchie, and his form supports this statement having recorded three victories, two seconds and a fourth from last six outings in Port Elizabeth. He made an absolute mockery of rivals last time out and most impressive was the fact he shouldered top-weight of 62kg. Now knowing he can carry the weight, this son of Choisir looks hard to bet against despite the fact he has to jumps from a bad No 11 draw...


 


 


 

