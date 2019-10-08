Horse betting tip of the day

Turffontein Inside track Tuesday (08-10-19) Best Bet Race 4 No 3 Al Mutawakel This unbeaten four-year-old is a full-brother to the now globetrotting Al Sahem, who has won at Grade 1 level and finished second in the Daily News and Durban July. Following three victories – making light work of opposition – Al Mutawakel looks banker material in all bets today. A repeat of latest 0.50-length success will result in Sean Tarry’s charge showing this lot a clean pair of heels. He jumps from an advantageous No 4 draw and his case is further strengthened by the fact he shoulders 1.5kg...

Turffontein Inside track Tuesday (08-10-19)

Best Bet

Race 4 No 3 Al Mutawakel

This unbeaten four-year-old is a full-brother to the now globetrotting Al Sahem, who has won at Grade 1 level and finished second in the Daily News and Durban July.

Following three victories – making light work of opposition – Al Mutawakel looks banker material in all bets today.

A repeat of latest 0.50-length success will result in Sean Tarry’s charge showing this lot a clean pair of heels. He jumps from an advantageous No 4 draw and his case is further strengthened by the fact he shoulders 1.5kg less than his main danger, Greek Fire, at 60.5kg.

Bargain Bet

Race 7 No 3 Zillzaal

Although Zillzaal is returning from a 94-day layoff and will not be at peak fitness, the unkindest cut of all along with the time off may have done him the world of good.

This one-time winner seldom finishes far from the action.

He has recorded two seconds and just as many fourths from last five efforts – against top-class thoroughbreds like Hawwaam, National Park and Twist Of Fate. This son of Silvano gets the services of master tactician Piere Strydom, who always finds a way for his mounts to overcome shocking draws.

