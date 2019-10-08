 
 
Horse betting tip of the day

Phumelela Racing
The Citizen brings daily tips to its premium online subscribers.

Turffontein Inside track Tuesday (08-10-19) Best Bet Race 4 No 3 Al Mutawakel This unbeaten four-year-old is a full-brother to the now globetrotting Al Sahem, who has won at Grade 1 level and finished second in the Daily News and Durban July. Following three victories – making light work of opposition – Al Mutawakel looks banker material in all bets today. A repeat of latest 0.50-length success will result in Sean Tarry’s charge showing this lot a clean pair of heels. He jumps from an advantageous No 4 draw and his case is further strengthened by the fact he shoulders 1.5kg...
