Premium 6.10.2019 06:26 am

Horse betting tip of the day

Phumelela Racing
The Citizen brings daily tips to its premium online subscribers.

Greyville Turf track Sunday (06-10-19) Best Bet Race 7 No 7 Ultra Magnus Brett Crawford-trained Ultra Magnus has done very little wrong, impressively winning three of five and running a place once. He proved he is a top-class sprinter when justifying 1-1 hotpot favouritism in his course and distance debut most recently, defeating Desolate Road – who renews rivalry – by a commanding 0.90 lengths. If jockey Donavan Dillon can get this gelding reproduce a similar effort today, a loss will be highly unlikely – big player! Bargain Bet Race 1 No 1 Orchid Street Orchid Street lacks nothing in...
