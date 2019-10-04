Two horse racing tips for Friday

Fairview Polytrack Friday (04-10-19) Best Bet Race 3 No 1 Big Fish If you are in search of a Pick 6 banker on today’s card, look no further than the Gavin Smith-trained Big Fish, who ran an absolute cracker in his first attempt on the synthetic surface – gutsily running down Strong ‘N Brave over 1900m to lose by a rapidly diminishing 0.10 lengths. He looks classy enough to defy the top-weight of 60kg, and the manner in which he finished off that last contest strongly suggests he will prove most lethal over the extra 300m. Bargain Bet Race 5...

Fairview Polytrack Friday (04-10-19)

Best Bet

Race 3 No 1 Big Fish

If you are in search of a Pick 6 banker on today’s card, look no further than the Gavin Smith-trained Big Fish, who ran an absolute cracker in his first attempt on the synthetic surface – gutsily running down Strong ‘N Brave over 1900m to lose by a rapidly diminishing 0.10 lengths.

He looks classy enough to defy the top-weight of 60kg, and the manner in which he finished off that last contest strongly suggests he will prove most lethal over the extra 300m.

Bargain Bet

Race 5 No 2 Juan Two Three

Although returning from a lengthy 105-day stint off the course – a massive disadvantage – seven-year-old Var gelding Juan Two Three looks good value for money in this event, simply because he has won six of eight starts at this venue.

His case is further strengthened by the fact his main danger and the best-weighted, Quinlan, is the model of inconsistency. He was beaten into last in two consecutive performances prior to winning latest – on this evidence he is hard to recommend to punters.

Greyville Polytrack Friday (04-10-19)

Best Bet

Race 4 No 4 Do Or Dare

Do Or Dare has been finishing extremely close to the winners since relocating to KwaZulu-Natal and stepping up to 1600m.

He has registered a second and two thirds over this distance and will benefit immensely from the fact he tops the best handicapped column. If in-form jockey Keagan de Melo can get this son of Dynasty to spark further improvement on recent second, he will be very hard to beat despite being widely drawn.

Bargain Bet

Race 1 No 3 Bling A Ding Ding

Although Bling A Ding Ding has only run out of the money once in her last six efforts, she has become costly to follow – forced to settle for the runner-up position in last two attempts.

This What A Winter speedster is drawn terribly, so jockey S’manga Khumalo is likely to give her a positive ride. Considering Bling A Ding Ding is weighted to easily win and by far has the best form in this field, she will not get a better chance to leave the maiden ranks.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.