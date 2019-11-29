Friday horse betting tip of the day

Fairview Best Bet Race 1 No 8 Ushanka Yvette Bremner-trained Ushanka represented herself exceptionally well when finishing second behind Beyond Temtation on the first time of asking, beaten 1.75 lengths. With the benefit of experience in her favour today and dropping down to the minimum distance, this three-year-old should make winning improvement when she reunites with Collin Storey. Her only logical danger is First Charm, who was the model of consistency – running a place in first two starts – prior to finishing seventh most recently. Bargain Bet Race 6 No 1 Percival It is bet you put a line...

Fairview

Best Bet

Race 1 No 8 Ushanka

Yvette Bremner-trained Ushanka represented herself exceptionally well when finishing second behind Beyond Temtation on the first time of asking, beaten 1.75 lengths.

With the benefit of experience in her favour today and dropping down to the minimum distance, this three-year-old should make winning improvement when she reunites with Collin Storey. Her only logical danger is First Charm, who was the model of consistency – running a place in first two starts – prior to finishing seventh most recently.

Bargain Bet

Race 6 No 1 Percival

It is bet you put a line through the Andre Bel-trained Percival’s last two performance as they were against tough opposition at Kenilworth.

His form clearly proves he is most lethal in Port Elizabeth having won last two starts at the venue. This gelding was a 1.25-length length victor three-runs back under jockey Bernard Fayd’Herbe, who retains the ride. Should Fayd’Herbe get this seven-year-old to reproduce a similar performance he will be extremely hard to peg back.