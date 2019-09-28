 
 
Premium 28.9.2019

Horse betting tip of the day

Phumelela Racing
The Citizen brings daily tips to its premium online subscribers.

Durbanville Saturday (28-09-19) Best Bet: Race 6 No 3 Belgarion Justin Snaith has never made secret of the fact he rates Belgarion highly. In fact, he is on record saying he believes this three-time winning son of Dynasty is a 2020 Vodacom Durban July contender. Belgarion has impressively only missed the minor money placings in one of five career outings. He recently proved his penultimate eleventh-place finish is not a true reflection of his ability when outclassing Silver Operator by a commanding 0.75 lengths despite returning from a seven-month layoff. He will be at peak fitness today and from a...
