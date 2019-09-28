Horse betting tip of the day

Durbanville Saturday (28-09-19) Best Bet: Race 6 No 3 Belgarion Justin Snaith has never made secret of the fact he rates Belgarion highly. In fact, he is on record saying he believes this three-time winning son of Dynasty is a 2020 Vodacom Durban July contender. Belgarion has impressively only missed the minor money placings in one of five career outings. He recently proved his penultimate eleventh-place finish is not a true reflection of his ability when outclassing Silver Operator by a commanding 0.75 lengths despite returning from a seven-month layoff. He will be at peak fitness today and from a...

Durbanville Saturday (28-09-19)

Best Bet: Race 6 No 3 Belgarion

Justin Snaith has never made secret of the fact he rates Belgarion highly.

In fact, he is on record saying he believes this three-time winning son of Dynasty is a 2020 Vodacom Durban July contender. Belgarion has impressively only missed the minor money placings in one of five career outings.

He recently proved his penultimate eleventh-place finish is not a true reflection of his ability when outclassing Silver Operator by a commanding 0.75 lengths despite returning from a seven-month layoff.

He will be at peak fitness today and from a perfect No 1 draw should be unstoppable.

Bargain Bet: Race 2 No 9 Alaskan Night

This Candice Bass-Robinson-trained Var gelding ran an absolute cracker to finish second on the first time of asking, suggesting he is a decent sort in the making.

Although he didn’t win his follow-up, he was far from disgraced in fourth, beaten no more than 1.4 lengths by Baltimore Jack over 1200m. He will have learned a lot from those losses and should improve a few lengths now that he knows exactly what is expected of him at the course.

The manner in which he finished off that last race strongly suggests he may have found the 1200m trip a touch too far. The drop back to the minimum should see him finally leave the maiden ranks.

