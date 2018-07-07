Here are the latest odds on the horses ahead of the Durban July

Trainer Justin Snaith’s five runners have been dominating the conversation on today’s Vodacom Durban July at Greyville, but in the background two of their rivals are being backed to win small fortunes. Trainer Brett Crawford’s charge White River and Joburg raider Matador Man have both been the subject of massive gambles.

White River was at one point as short as 9-1 third favourite, while Matador Man’s odds tumbled from the 50s to as low as 16-1 (now up to above 18).

Here are the current odds being offered on the TAB website at 1.30pm, just hours ahead of the main big-money race.

“Matador Man is a proper money horse. He was at 50-1 not long ago but the bets just keep coming,” Dean Finder, COO of corporate bookmaker Betting World told The Citizen on Friday.

“There’s also huge support for White River,” he added.

It’s well known that Crawford has a huge opinion of White River, who so far has not quite lived up to his trainer’s billing. But this will be his second run after gelding and he’s sure to improve on his close fifth in a 2000m feature at Greyville in his last start.

“White River is doing very well. I’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t finish in the first four,” says Crawford, who is seeking his first July victory.

He nearly won with his first runner in the race back in 2002 – his charge Angus went down a head to Ipi Tombe, who went on to attain international fame on Dubai World Cup night nine months later.

Matador Man, from the yard of reigning champion trainer Sean Tarry, was a solid third behind fellow July runners Elusive Silva and Dark Moon Rising over 1900m last time, and is weighted to turn the tables on both.

But many worry that this race’s 300m longer distance will unravel him, including his big-race jockey S’manga Khumalo, who is also concerned that the gelding is a slow starter.

“He’s always been very, very slow and trying to run on from the back in an 18-horse field isn’t easy,” said Khumalo.

African Night Sky, captain of Snaith’s five-strong July team, remains favourite. He is attracting steady support, as are stablemates Do It Again and Made To Conquer, while there’s also money for 2016 SA Triple Crown hero Abashiri.

Mike Azzie, who trains Abashiri, is optimistic and said: “I have never had this horse so well.”

Those looking for a rank outsider might want to consider Gold Standard, whose career has been hindered by injury. Trainer Glenn Kotzen reckons his charge is back to best.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.