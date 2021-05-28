Big tote pools on Daily News 2000 meeting

Phumelela Gaming

Horseplayers who take sizeable bets with TAB and TABgold need not worry about extraordinarily large Win, Place, Swinger and Quinella wagers significantly reducing payouts on this Saturday’s Daily News 2000 race meeting at Greyville.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club, which boasts the biggest tote pools in the world, has classified the race meeting as a World Pool event and all Win, Place, Swinger and Quinella bets on Races 2 to 9 will be commingled into Hong Kong pools.

Commingled pools on each of the four-bet types are possibly set to run into tens of millions of rands each.

As an added bonus for South African punters, an R1-million carryover into the Pick 6 pool means that the expected pool total could exceed R5-million.

Two of South Africa’s major races for three-year-olds, both over 2000m, top the programme.

Wilgerbosdrift SA Triple Tiara heroine War of Athena is 9-10 favourite for the Woolavington 2000 for fillies. Linebacker, winner of the Grade 1 Cape Derby this year and more recently the WSB KZN Guineas, is 18-10 favourite for the males’ equivalent, the Daily News 2000.

Kommetdieding, hampered when third behind Linebacker in the Guineas, is fractionally longer in the ante-post betting at 2-1.

Full details of TAB and TABgold bets are:

ALL RACES: Win, Place, Swinger, Exacta, Quinella (FIRST, SECOND any order – not available Race 1), Trifecta, Quartet, Rolling Double (Races 1-2; 2-3; 3-4 etc), Pick 3 (Races 1-3; 2-4; 3-5 etc) AND Bipot (RACES 2-7), Place Accumulator (RACES 3-9), Pick 6 (RACES 4-9), Jackpot One (RACES 5-8), Jackpot Two (RACES 6-9).

PLEASE NOTE: All bets R1 unit; minimum bet R6 (minimum EACHWAY Bet = R3 Win, R3 Place = R6; 3-horse EXACTA or TRIFECTA Box or 4-horse SWINGER Box @ R6 cost can be taken) except Swinger, Quinella, which have a R2 minimum. ROLLING DOUBLE, PICK 3 amount bet must be multiple of R2 so bet R6, R12, R14 not R7 or R9. TAB Rules PICK 6: If first-timer wins, first horse to finish of those to have run before also qualifies. TAB PLACE rules (Race 1 ONLY): Less than 6 runners no Place betting; 6-7 runners payouts FIRST, SECOND; 8-15 runners FIRST, SECOND, THIRD; 16 or more FIRST, SECOND, THIRD, FOURTH. Fractional betting Trifecta, Quartet, Bipot, PA, Pick 6, Jackpot. ALL TO COME (WIN or PLACE) any 2 or more races.

NOTE RACES 2 to 9: Win, Place, Swinger, Quinella commingled with Hong Kong Jockey Club. HKJC rules will apply. HKJC PLACE Rules: Less than 4 runners no Place betting; 4-6 runners payouts FIRST, SECOND; 7 or more runners payouts FIRST, SECOND, THIRD.