R12m Pick 6 pool forecast for Champions Day

A whopping pool of R12 million is expected for the Pick 6 at Turffontein’s Champion Day race meeting on Saturday.
With TAB getting things rolling with an R4-million carryover and a feast of top-class racing on offer, excited punters will be piling into the popular exotic bet.
However, not many players will be bothering to study form for Leg 5 of the Pick 6, the Grade 1 Premier’s Champions Challenge, and will swiftly bang in all three of the titans that face off in an eagerly awaited duel: Got The Greenlight, Summer Pudding and Malmoos. Choosing between them seems like folly.
Bookmakers have priced up the race at 14-1 bar, with the terrific trio lumped together at 2-1.
TAB has also put up an R2-million carryover for a Quartet Maxipool on Race 7, the Grade 1 Computaform Sprint. An R5-million pot is predicted.
Other exotic bet pools expected are R800,000 for the PA and Jackpot 1, R400,000 for the BiPot, R250,000 for Jackpot 2 and R150,000 for the Pick 3 starting in Race 8.
TAB’s Champions Day betting opens on Friday 30 April. Online betting is available at www.tabonline.co.za.
CHAMPIONS DAY BETTING
Premier’s Champions Challenge:
2-1 Malmoos, Got The Greenlight, Summer Pudding
14-1 Second Base
20-1 Tierra Del Fuego, Divine Odyssey
22-1 and upwards the others
Computaform Sprint:
- Rio Querari
- True To Life
12-1 Chimichuri Run, Chantyman, Russet Air
18-1 and upwards the others