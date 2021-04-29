R12m Pick 6 pool forecast for Champions Day

Mike Moon

If one of the six other contenders were to pull off the shock of the year, that R12-million Pick 6 will pay the proverbial bombs.

A whopping pool of R12 million is expected for the Pick 6 at Turffontein’s Champion Day race meeting on Saturday.

With TAB getting things rolling with an R4-million carryover and a feast of top-class racing on offer, excited punters will be piling into the popular exotic bet.

However, not many players will be bothering to study form for Leg 5 of the Pick 6, the Grade 1 Premier’s Champions Challenge, and will swiftly bang in all three of the titans that face off in an eagerly awaited duel: Got The Greenlight, Summer Pudding and Malmoos. Choosing between them seems like folly.

Bookmakers have priced up the race at 14-1 bar, with the terrific trio lumped together at 2-1.

TAB has also put up an R2-million carryover for a Quartet Maxipool on Race 7, the Grade 1 Computaform Sprint. An R5-million pot is predicted.

Other exotic bet pools expected are R800,000 for the PA and Jackpot 1, R400,000 for the BiPot, R250,000 for Jackpot 2 and R150,000 for the Pick 3 starting in Race 8.

TAB’s Champions Day betting opens on Friday 30 April. Online betting is available at www.tabonline.co.za.

CHAMPIONS DAY BETTING

Premier’s Champions Challenge:

2-1 Malmoos, Got The Greenlight, Summer Pudding

14-1 Second Base

20-1 Tierra Del Fuego, Divine Odyssey

22-1 and upwards the others

Computaform Sprint:

Rio Querari

True To Life

12-1 Chimichuri Run, Chantyman, Russet Air

18-1 and upwards the others