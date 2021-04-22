54 entries for the 2021 Durban July

Trainer Eric Sands has also nominated stable companion and half-brother Golden Ducat, fourth in last year’s race.

Securing a berth in the 18-horse field for this year’s Grade 1 R2-million Vodacom Durban July will be a scrap up until final acceptances on Monday 21 June, with 54 names on the list at the first entries stage this week.

All the country’s big guns have been entered for South Africa’s most famous horse race and it will be a game of chess for trainers as they try to make sure of a July gate and at the same time protect their merit ratings.

The July will be run at Hollywoodbets Greyville over 2200m on Saturday 3 July.

Rainbow Bridge, a touch disappointing last year when sixth but the recent winner of the Cape Town Met, will almost certainly top the handicap and will be back for another tilt, all being well.

Trainer Eric Sands has also nominated stable companion and half-brother Golden Ducat, fourth in last year’s race.

Last year’s runner-up Got The Greenlight will be out to go one better for Joey Soma and extract revenge on the winner Belgarion, also among the nominations and one of 11 entries from the Justin Snaith yard.

The four highest rated fillies are also entered, namely recent Grade 1 HSH Charlene Empress Club winner and last year’s Equus Horse of the

Year Summer Pudding; facile Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara heroine War Of Athena; Captain’s Ransom, winner of both the Grade 1 Cape Fillies Guineas and the Grade 1 Majorca Stakes, and Running Brave, second to Summer Pudding in the Empress Club and the Grade 1 Gauteng Summer Cup. Other notable female entries are last Sunday’s WSB Scarlet Lady winner She’s A Keeper and the highly rated Princess Calla.

Master trainer Mike de Kock has indicated that Triple Crown winner Malmoos may not take his place in the July, but the colt is among the entries, along with the cream of the country’s sophomore males. De Kock has also entered Barahin, who is on the comeback trail after being winless since his triumph in the Grade 1 Emperors Palace Charity Mile back in November 2019.

Snaith’s highest-rated three-year-old, Jet Dark, winner of the Grade 1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate beating Rainbow Bridge, has been entered along with three-year-old stable companions Hoedspruit, The Gatekeeper and Sachdev.

Unbeaten Grade 2 Politician Stakes winner Kommetdieding, trained by father and daughter combination of Harold Crawford and Michelle Rix, is already based at Summerveld in KwaZulu-Natal and could have his first outing in the province the Grade 2 WSB Guineas on Saturday 2 May.

Vaughan Marshall has entered Cape Derby winner Linebacker and Derby runner-up Rascallion, while fellow Capetonian Dean Kannemeyer has entered Cape Guineas champ Russian Rock.

National champion trainer Sean Tarry has entered eight runners and Johan Janse van Vuuren’s three entries include the progressive

Argentine import Puerto Manzano.

In all, this year’s Vodacom Durban July field could stack up into one of the strongest in many a year. – Gold Circle

First entries for the Grade 1, R2-million, 2200m VODACOM DURBAN JULY (horse, trainer, merit rating):

AFRICAN NIGHT SKY Justin Snaith 107

ATYAAB Zietsman Oosthuizen 115

AZORES Dean Kannemeyer 107

BABY SHOOZ Peter Muscutt 96

BARAHIN Mike de Kock 119

BELGARION Justin Snaith 130

BLACKBALL Gavin van Zyl 110

CAPTAIN’S RANSOM Justin Snaith 126

CIRILLO Sean Tarry 120

CROWN TOWERS Justin Snaith 115

DIVINE ODYSSEY JA Janse van Vuuren 110

DO IT AGAIN Justin Snaith 129

DOUBLEMINT Justin Snaith 118

DR DOOLITTLE Paul Peter 105

EXPRESSFROMTHEUS Stuart Pettigrew 118

FLYING CARPET Sean Tarry 108

FULL BLAST Michael Miller 86

GOLDEN DUCAT Eric Sands 128

GOT THE GREENLIGHT Joe Soma 124

HOEDSPRUIT Justin Snaith 108

JET DARK Justin Snaith 130

KOMMETDIEDING HWJ Crawford/M Rix 117

LEGITIMATE Dean Kannemeyer 101

LINEBACKER Vaughan Marshal 115

MALMOOS Mike de Kock 125

MARCHINGONTOGETHER Gavin van Zyl 106

MATTERHORN Alyson Wright 100

NETTA Paul Peter 102

PACK LEADER Alec Laird 109

PRINCESS CALLA Adam Marcus 118

PROMISEOFAMASTER Candice Dawson 101

PUERTO MANZANO JA Janse van Vuuren 110

RAINBOW BRIDGE Eric Sands 134

RASCALLION Vaughan Marshal 111

RUNNING BRAVE Fanie Bronkhorst 119

RUSSIAN ROCK Dean Kannemeyer 114

SACHDEV Justin Snaith 108

SECOND BASE JA Janse van Vuuren 116

SEEHAAM Sean Tarry 107

SHAH AKBAR Sean Tarry 108

SHANGO Sean Tarry 116

SHE’S A KEEPER Gareth van Zyl 90

SILVER HOST Justin Snaith 110

SOVEREIGN SPIRIT Candice Bass-Robinson 124

SUMMER PUDDING Paul Peter 129

SUPER SILVANO Brett Crawford 104

THE GATEKEEPER Justin Snaith 110

TIERRA DEL FUEGO Sean Tarry 116

TREE TUMBO Sean Tarry 109

TRIP TO AFRICA Duncan Howells 101

TRISTFUL Tony Rivalland 113

WAR OF ATHENA Paul Matchett 122

YOUCANTHURRYLOVE Fabian Habib 112

ZILLZAAL Sean Tarry 116