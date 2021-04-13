Need to see a man about a horse?

Mike Moon

Stallions with first-yearlings include Canford Cliffs, Erupt, Gold Standard, Rabada, Royal Mo, and Wings Of Desire.

The National Yearling Sale, traditionally South Africa’s most important thoroughbred auction, takes place this week. The catalogue is online and can be viewed at www.bsa.co.za.

This year’s sale takes place over two days, 15 and 16 April, at the TBA complex in Germiston.

Former National Sale graduates have been enjoying an excellent season in 2020-2021 thus far, with the likes of Captain’s Ransom, Jet Dark, Malmoos and Rainbow Bridge all excellent advertisements for the quality of thoroughbred on offer at the National Yearling Sale.

The Varsfontein Stud-bred Malmoos, the second top sold at the 2019 National Sale, made it six wins, from just seven starts when he won the recent G1 World Sports Betting SA Classic.

Star filly Captain’s Ransom was a R225,000 buy from the 2019 National Sale and she has gone on to win five of her first six starts including both the G1 World Sports Betting Cape Fillies Guineas and G1 Majorca Stakes this season.

Dual Met winner Rainbow Bridge, who has earned more than R7.2 million in stakes, was a R300,000 purchase from the 2016 sale, while this season’s G1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate winner Jet Dark was knocked down to Nick Jonsson for R200,000 at the 2019 National Yearling Sale. Excitingly, Jet Dark has a Futura half-brother (Lot 151) on offer this year.

The sale will also see half-siblings to Horse Of The Year champions Do It Again and Legal Eagle (both previous National Sale graduates) among the catalogue.

The majority of South Africa’s top stud farms will be strongly represented.

Top stallions represented include all of Dynasty, Elusive Fort, Gimmethegreenlight, Ideal World, Master Of My Fate, Querari, Silvano, Trippi, Var, Vercingetorix, and What A Winter.

In terms of foreign-based sires, Juddmonte Farms’ champion sprinter Oasis Dream, the sire of more than 120 stakes winners including the aforementioned Querari, has a regally bred colt (Lot 34) on offer, while Varsfontein Stud will be offering a colt (Lot 419) by former G1 Prix Morny victor Myboycharlie, whose progeny include the Breeders’ Cup winning champion Sistercharlie.

Notable G1 winning mares represented at this year’s National Yearling Sale include All Afire (Silvano colt), All Is Secret (Gimmethegreenlight colt), Bilateral (Erupt colt), Consensual (William Longsword filly), Europa Point (Silvano colt), Flirtation (What A Winter filly), Gilded Minaret (The United States colt), Imperious Star (Visionaire filly), Juxtapose (Querari colt), Lauderdale (Silvano filly), Shadow Dancing (Twice Over colt), Thunder Dance (Gimmethegreenlight filly), Val De Ra (Silvano colt), Zirconeum (Oratorio filly).

The sale will also include full or half-siblings to the G1 winners Anything Goes, Brave Mary, Do It Again, Edict Of Nantes, Forest Indigo, French Navy, Heavy Metal, Jet Dark, Just Sensual, Juxtapose, Kilindini, Legal Eagle, Master Plan, Missisippi Burning, Querari Falcon, Pacific Trader, Redberry Lane, Russet Air, Snowdance, Solo Traveller, Tempting Fate, and Thunder Dance. – Bloodstock SA

By: Mike Moon.