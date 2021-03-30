Derby day fields finalised

History-seeking Malmoos and War Of Athena have been declared to run in Saturday’s (3 April) Grade 1 World Sports Betting SA Derby and the Grade 2 Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks respectively.

The two races form the final legs of the WSB SA Triple Crown and the Wilgerbosdrift SA Triple Tiara and will be run over 2450m on the Turffontein Standside track.

This will be the first time that two runners will be aimed at the respective titles in the same year.

The final fields for the meeting were declared on Monday and trainer Mike de Kock has taken up the challenge to earn the R2-million bonus offered for Triple Crown success. Should Malmoos be victorious, it will be the second time a runner from the De Kock stable has claimed the honour. He won it in 1999 with Horse Chestnut.

Other horses who have won the Triple Crown are Louis The King (2014) and Abashiri (2016).

War Of Athena will also become the fourth winner of SA Triple Tiara should she win the Oaks and claim the R1-million bonus.

The other winners are Igugu (2011), Cherry On The Top (2013) and Summer Pudding (2020).

Also run at the meeting is the Grade 1 HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes over 1600m and that sees Got The Greenlight, runner-up in last year’s Vodacom Durban July, the best handicapped runner. – Phumelela Gaming

Final fields for feature races at Turffontein on Saturday 5 April.

ALSO READ: Sheikh Hamdans ghost to preside over Saturday’s Dubai World Cup

WORLD SPORTS BETTING SA DERBY (Grade 1) (3rd Leg SA Triple Crown) R750,000 2450m

1 – 8 MALMOOS (M F De Kock) L J Ferraris 60.0 – 120

2 – 5 SECOND BASE (J J van Vuuren) G Lerena 60.0 – 116

3 – 10 BINGWA (D Sham) R Danielson 60.0 – 108

4 – 14 FLYING CARPET (S G Tarry) L Hewitson 60.0 – 108

5 – 3 BOLD JAZZ (P F Matchett) M Yeni 60.0 – 103

6 – 11 SHAH AKBAR (S G Tarry) C Zackey 60.0 – 102

7 – 9 KINGSLEY’S HEART (W H Marwing) W Marwing 60.0 – 101

8 – 7 PAMUSHANA’S PRIDE (A G Laird) S Khumalo 60.0 – 91

9 – 4 FSQUADRON (D Sham) C Maujean 60.0 – 84

10 – 2 VALIDUS (A B Fortune) P Strydom 60.0 – 82

11 – 1 BAYMAX (P A Peter) W Kennedy 60.0 – 81

12 – 12 THE KOP (G M Alexander) R Munger 60.0 – 80

13 – 6 MIDNIGHT CALLER (W H Marwing) M V’Rensburg 60.0 – 73

14 – 13 BLUE MOON CITY (P A Peter) C Habib 60.0 – 62

Same Trainer: (3,9) (4,6) (7,13) (11,14)

WILGERBOSDRIFT SA OAKS (Grade 2) (3rd Leg of SA Triple Tiara) R375,000 2450m

1 – 10 WAR OF ATHENA (P F Matchett) M Yeni 60.0 – 122

2 – 4 NETTA (P A Peter) W Kennedy 60.0 – 102

3 – 9 MAGICAL FLIGHT (S G Tarry) L Hewitson 60.0 – 98

4 – 11 SPARKLING WATER (M F De Kock) C Zackey 60.0 – 98

5 – 2 IDEAL JET (P A Peter) G Lerena 60.0 – 91

6 – 5 ONLY THE BRAVE (P F Matchett) L J Ferraris 60.0 – 88

7 – 12 SACRED LOTUS (P A Peter) C Maujean 60.0 – 82

8 – 8 ASTRAL PLANE (G M Alexander) S Khumalo 60.0 – 80

9 – 7 UNDERTHEMISTLETOE (Z Oosthuizen) S Khumalo 60.0 – 78

10 – 6 LOTUS (P A Peter) C Habib 60.0 – 73

11 – 3 FLYING FIRST CLASS (D Nieuwenhuizen) C Habib 60.0 – 68

12 – 1 ROSSO MEADOW (P F Matchett) K Matsunyane 60.0 – 68

Same Trainer: (1,6,12) (2,5,7,10)

HF OPPENHEIMER HORSE CHESTNUT STAKES (Grade 1)(Weight for Age) R500,000 1600m

1 – 9 GOT THE GREENLIGHT (J A Soma) M Yeni 60.0 – 124

2 – 3 CIRILLO (S G Tarry) L Hewitson 60.0 – 123

3 – 7 EXPRESSFROMTHEUS (S T Pettigrew) L J Ferraris 60.0 – 118

4 – 6 IKIGAI (S G Tarry) C Maujean 60.0 – 118

5 – 4 CHIJMES (G M Alexander) R Munger 60.0 – 114

6 – 10 CAPOEIRA (W A Nel) W Kennedy 60.0 – 113

7 – 2 WHORLY WHORLY (C Binda) P Strydom 60.0 – 111

8 – 1 TIERRA DEL FUEGO (S G Tarry) R Danielson 60.0 – 110

9 – 11 PACK LEADER (A G Laird) S Khumalo 60.0 – 109

10 – 8 SAVANNAH STORM (P P Vermeulen) C Zackey 60.0 – 106

11 – 5 COPPER MOUNTAIN (J J van Vuuren) G Lerena 57.5 – 113

Same Trainer: (2,4,8)

CARADOC GOLD CUP (Grade 3) (Open) R150,000 2850m

1 – 11 ATYAAB (Z Oosthuizen) W Kennedy 60.0 – 115

2 – 10 AFRICAN ADVENTURE (J A Soma) S Khumalo 56.0 – 103

3 – 2 CHITENGO (A G Laird) G Lerena 55.5 – 109

4 – 6 FACTOR FIFTY (D Nieuwenhuizen) L J Ferraris 55.5 – 107

5 – 8 IMPERIAL RUBY (C Spies) R Munger 54.0 – 102

6 – 1 OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE (F P Habib) R Danielson 54.0 – 102

7 – 4 ODD ROB (G M Alexander) C Maujean 52.0 – 94

8 – 3 TYRUS EXPRESS (P F Matchett) M Yeni 52.0 – 94

9 – 12 SUNSHINE SILK (G J Maroun) M V’Rensburg 51.5 – 101

10 – 5 CAPTAIN CHORUS (M N Houdalakis) K Matsunyane 50.0 – 90

11 – 9 LORD SILVERIO (S G Tarry) J Solomons 50.0 – 83

12 – 7 GOLD GRIFFIN (P A Peter) J R Syster 50.0 – 75

MAN O’WAR SPRINT (Grade 3) (For 3 year-olds) R150,000 1100m

1 – 6 MK’S PRIDE (P A Peter) W Kennedy 60.0 – 119

2 – 8 VALYRIAN KING (P F Matchett) M Yeni 58.0 – 107

3 – 7 AL SAKEET (M F De Kock) C Murray 52.0 – 94

4 – 3 RAPID FIRE (M/A Azzie) R Munger 51.5 – 98

5 – 1 SLALOM QUEEN (S G Tarry) L Hewitson 51.5 – 96

6 – 4 VARINA (A B Fortune) S Khumalo 51.5 – 97

7 – 2 CELESTIAL LOVE (J J van Vuuren) C Maujean 51.5 – 96

8 – 5 LAETITIA’S ANGEL (A B Fortune) J Penny 50.0 – 93

Same Trainer: (6,8)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.