Cream of Highveld three year olds clash in Saturday’s Guineas races

Quality rather than quantity is the focus for the World Sports Betting (WSB) Gauteng Guineas and Wilgerbosdrift Gauteng Fillies Guineas at Turffontein on Saturday.

The pair of Grade 2 races over 1600m will be run on the standside track. The WSB Gauteng Guineas is the first leg of the WSB SA Triple Crown while the Wilgerbosdrift Gauteng Fillies Guineas is the first leg of the Wilgerbosdrift SA Triple Tiara for fillies.

The Cape Guineas and Cape Fillies Guineas are alternative first legs should Dean Kannemeyer and Justin Snaith decide to bring Russian Rock and Captain’s Ransom to Turffontein for the respective other legs.

Trainer Mike de Kock has brought out two of his stable stars for the WSB Gauteng Guineas in Mount Pleasant and Malmoos. The former is the best-handicapped runner in the field and is probably best suited to 1600m.

Malmoos, on the other hand, could be preferred once they start going further for the second and third legs.

Both disappointed in their respective last starts but De Kock is sure to have sorted out the problems.

Dingaans winner Catch Twentytwo has been superb since he was gelded, and Paul Peter’s charge is sure to unearth any flaws in the De Kock pair.

Second Base has done little wrong and is a winner of five of his six starts. This will be the acid test for the Johan Janse van Vuuren-trained runner.

Another clash between Anything Goes and War Of Athena is sure to get the taste buds salivating in the Wilgerbosdrift Gauteng Fillies Guineas. The latter finally had her first victory over Stuart Pettigrew’s runner, but Anything Goes was in need of the run and the contest with Paul Matchett’s charge should be a lot more competitive on Saturday.

World Sports Betting Gauteng Guineas (Grade 2) (For three year olds) (1st Leg WSB SA Triple Crown) R525,000 1600m

6 Mount Pleasant (M F de Kock) C Murray 60.0 – 127 2 Catch Twentytwo (P A Peter) G Lerena 60.0 – 116 1 Malmoos (M F de Kock) L J Ferraris 60.0 – 114 7 Second Base (J J van Vuuren) C Maujean 60.0 – 112 3 Copper Mountain (J J van Vuuren) R Danielson 60.0 – 109 9 Bingwa (D Sham) P Strydom 60.0 – 106 5 Eliud (C Dawson) S Khumalo 60.0 – 102 8 Kingsley’s Heart (W H Marwing) W Marwing 60.0 – 101 4 Namib Desert (P A Peter) C Zackey 60.0 – 85

Same trainer: (1,3) (2,9) (4,5)

Wilgerbosdrift Gauteng Fillies Guineas (Grade 2) (3yo Fillies) (1st Leg Wilgerbosdrift SA Triple Tiara) R300,000 1600m

6 Anything Goes (S T Pettigrew) R Simons 60.0 – 120 4 War of Athena (P F Matchett) M Yeni 60.0 – 120 7 Gee For Go (P F Matchett) S Khumalo 60.0 – 106 2 Miss Elegance (M N Houdalakis) P Strydom 60.0 – 106 5 Caralluma (S G Tarry) L Hewitson 60.0 – 103 1 Castle Durrow (M N Houdalakis) C Zackey 60.0 – 93 3 Only The Brave (P F Matchett) K Matsunyane 60.0 – 84

Same trainer: (2,3,7) (4,6)

