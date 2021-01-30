New punters’ darling Kommetdieding remains unbeaten

Cape Town racing has a new folk hero in the shape of amusingly named colt Kommetdieding, who claimed his fourth win on the trot when winning the Politician Stakes on Met day at Kenilworth on Saturday.

From the unfashionable stable of Harold Crawford and Michelle Rix and ridden by journeyman jockey Sihle Cele, Kommetdieding had already won many a fan with three wins from three starts – so started as the 22-10 favourite for this Grade 3 contest for three-year-olds (Race 6 on the card).

However, many a pundit called into question Kommetdieding’s stamina credentials over this 1,800m, with his pedigree suggesting a mile was his limit.

The son of Elusive Fort hit those doubts out of the park by finishing full of running to score by 1.50 lengths over 8-1 shot Legitimate and 33-10 second favourite Rascallion.

The pre-race betting market indicated that it would be a two-horse affair between Kommetdieding and Rascallion, who had posted an impressive third in the Cape Guineas.

In the end, there was little contest. Cele bided his time about four lengths off the early pace, set by Kaptein and Northern Song, before giving Kommetdieding his head about 500m from home and holding off the challenges with little sweat.

One race earlier on the programme (the Listed Summer Juvenile Stakes, Race 5), first-timer Ambiorix sprang a minor surprise when scooting tom a 2.50-length victory under jockey Luke Ferraris for trainer Vaughan Marshall.

Ambiorix was backed in from 20-1 to 6-1 on the day, indicating strong stable confidence.

Barzalona (95-1) and even-money favourite High Hosanna chased home the juvenile son of rising stallion Vercingetorix.

