Golden Ducat, Princess Calla land plum draws for the Met

horse news 4 hours ago

The Met field cut down to just 11 horses from an original 26 entries when final declarations were unveiled on Wednesday.

Mike Moon
20 Jan 2021
02:22:09 PM
Golden Ducat Picture: Wayne Marks

Golden Ducat grabbed an early advantage in the “Battle of the Big 4” when he drew barrier gate No 2 for the 2021 Grade 1 Cape Town Met, to be run at Kenilworth on 30 January. By contrast, ante-post market favourite Belgarion will jump from the widest stall, No 11. The other members of South African racing’s ruling foursome, Rainbow Bridge and Do It Again, drew 6 and 9 respectively. The Met field cut down to just 11 horses from an original 26 entries when final declarations were unveiled on Wednesday. Eric Sands-trained Golden Ducat, winner of the recent Grade...

