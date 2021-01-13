 
 
Big race action through the eyes of the handicappers

horse news

This is the official handicappers’ rationale for amending merit ratings of horses that performed in feature races at the weekend.

Mike Moon
13 Jan 2021
12:02:34 PM
L'Ormarins Queen’s Plate winner Jet Dark during the 2021 L'Ormarins Queen's Plate race day at Kenilworth Racecourse on 9 January 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images

The National Horseracing Authority issued the following statement detailing its official handicappers’ rationale for amending merit ratings of horses that performed in feature races at the weekend – including the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Festival at Kenilworth: L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate (Grade 1) Jet Dark has had his merit rating raised from 109 to 130 after the solitary three year old in the line-up saw off a high-class field of older horses on WFA terms in the Grade 1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate over 1600m on the Kenilworth summer course on Saturday 9 January. In assessing the race, the handicappers felt that runner-up...

