Big race action through the eyes of the handicappers

The National Horseracing Authority issued the following statement detailing its official handicappers’ rationale for amending merit ratings of horses that performed in feature races at the weekend – including the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Festival at Kenilworth: L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate (Grade 1) Jet Dark has had his merit rating raised from 109 to 130 after the solitary three year old in the line-up saw off a high-class field of older horses on WFA terms in the Grade 1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate over 1600m on the Kenilworth summer course on Saturday 9 January. In assessing the race, the handicappers felt that runner-up...

The National Horseracing Authority issued the following statement detailing its official handicappers’ rationale for amending merit ratings of horses that performed in feature races at the weekend – including the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Festival at Kenilworth:

L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate (Grade 1)

Jet Dark has had his merit rating raised from 109 to 130 after the solitary three year old in the line-up saw off a high-class field of older horses on WFA terms in the Grade 1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate over 1600m on the Kenilworth summer course on Saturday 9 January.

In assessing the race, the handicappers felt that runner-up Rainbow Bridge had performed very similarly as when finishing second in the Grade 2 Green Point Stakes in his most recent start, and accordingly used him to the mark of 128 he actually achieved on that occasion. That said, it was deemed premature to drop Rainbow Bridge to a mark of 128 and, accordingly, his rating was trimmed from 134 to 132.

ALSO READ: Adam Marcus talks about his surprise Met move

Fourth-placed Do It Again was dropped from 133 to 131 in order to make him lower than Rainbow Bridge, while the only other change was for Silver Operator, who is up from 109 to 112, which equates to his previous career best achieved rating.

Cartier Paddock Stakes (Grade 1)

Queen Supreme remains unchanged on a mark of 126 after she recorded a second successive win in the Grade 1 Cartier Paddock Stakes (WFA) for fillies and mares over 1800m at Kenilworth on Saturday.

As the line horse, the handicappers opted to use runner-up Clouds Unfold to the 119 she actually achieved when finishing 4th in the Grade 2 Green Point Stakes at her previous start. Here, too, the handicappers felt it is too soon to drop Clouds Unfold to a rating of 119 and opted to trim her mark from 124 to 122. In rating the race this way, Queen Supreme actually runs two pounds below her rating of 126.

Third-placed Princess Calla was raised from 111 to 116, while her fellow three year old and fourth finisher Chat Ching is up from 108 to 114, keeping her in line with Princess Calla. The only other increase was for Sing Out Loud, who is up from 105 to 109, while in contrast Driving Miss Daisy was dropped from 115 to 112.

ALSO READ: Jet Dark emerges as Queen’s Plate dark horse victor

Glorious Goodwood Premier Trophy (Grade 2)

Golden Ducat remains unchanged on a rating of 128 after he fought on gamely to win the Grade 2 Glorious Goodwood Premier Trophy over 1800m at Kenilworth on Saturday. Here it was fourth-placed Super Silvano who was deemed to make for the best line horse, which leaves him unchanged on a mark of 104. In rating this way, Golden Ducat only runs to a mark of 113, hence his unchanged rating.

The only increase was for runner-up Sachdev, who is up from 107 to 108, while African Night Sky was given the sole decrease and is down from 120 to 115.

Okapi Chairman’s Cup (Grade 3)

Silver Host has seen his rating increased from 102 to 107 after he won the Grade 3 Okapi Chairman’s Cup over 2500m at Kenilworth on Saturday. It was third-placed Azores who was considered to make for best line horse, and as such he remains unaltered on a mark of 101.

Runner-up Atyaab was given a drop from 115 to 113, while fourth-finisher Holy Warrior remains unchanged on a rating of 90 despite running to 97 as the specific conditions of this event do not allow for an increase for placed horses.

ALSO READ: The amazing story of Summer Pudding’s grandfather

Two other runners were, however, given a drop, with Cat Daddy going from 100 to 97 and Troop The Colour dropping from 92 to 89.

Cartier Sceptre Stakes (Grade 2)

Celtic Sea remains unchanged on a rating of 126 after she won the Grade 2 Cartier Sceptre Stakes for fillies and mares over 1200m for a second year in succession at Kenilworth on Friday. Runner-up Favorita and third-placed Hello Winter Hello were both used as line horses here, which leaves them both unchanged on a mark of 100. In assessing the race this way, Celtic Sea only runs to a mark of 108, hence her unchanged rating.

The only increase was for fourth-placed Veronica Mars, who is up from 95 to 96, but there were drops for a number of runners. Pretty Young Thing is down from 116 to 115, Roll In The Hay drops from 102 to 100, Point Of Sale is down from 102 to 99, Third Runway drops to 107 from 109, and lastly Trickster drops from 104 to 102.

Ardmore Jamaica Handicap (Listed)

Elusive Fortune has had her rating raised from 90 to 93 following her courageous success in the Listed Ardmore Jamaica Handicap for fillies and mares over 2000m at Kenilworth on Friday 8 January. Fourth-placed Jacqueline was used as the line horse here, and as such she remains unchanged on a mark of 90.

Second-placed Sleeping Single goes up from 107 to 109, while third-finisher Catchafallingstar (who was 7 pounds or 3.5 kgs under sufferance at the weights) was raised from 83 to 92. Fifth-placed Follow The Star also runs to her mark and remains as is on 90, having carried 1kg overweight.

ALSO READ: Jockeys between a rock and a hard place

Two horses were given a drop. Rattle Mouse is down from 95 to 92, while Flame Tree was cut from 97 to 93.

Swallow Stakes (Listed)

Zimbaba has had her rating raised from 89 to 98 after she comfortably won the Listed Swallow Stakes for three-year-old fillies over the 1160m straight course at Turffontein on Sunday. In a race rendered awkward to assess by soft going and a consequent strung-out finish, it was decided to use runner-up Celestial Love as the line horse and so she remains unchanged on 90.

Aside from the winner there was no other increases, but two fillies were given a ratings’ drop. Anna Capri is down from 110 to 107, while Ecstatic Green was cut from 103 to 101.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.