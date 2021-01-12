 
 
Adam Marcus talks about his surprise Met move

horse news

Trainer Adam Marcus sprang a surprise this week when he supplemented three-year-old filly Princess Calla into the Cape Met, to be run at Kenilworth on Saturday, 30 January.

Mike Moon
12 Jan 2021
03:36:17 PM
Picture: iStock

Princess Calla finished third behind Queen Supreme in the Grade 1 Paddock Stakes, a weight-for-age contest for fillies and mares on this past Saturday’s L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate card – with the daughter of Flower Alley finishing strongly over the 1800m and looking sure to go the 200m extra of the Met. But the Met has traditionally been a spooky place for trainers with three year olds – even male three year olds. The prevailing wisdom is that January is a little too early in the season for the youngsters; they are still maturing and not quite ready to take on...





