 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The amazing story of Summer Pudding’s grandfather

horse news 1 hour ago

Summer Pudding’s grandfather had a life with ‘twists and turns Dick Francis and John Francome together would have been hard put to invent’.

Mike Moon
06 Jan 2021
12:18:17 PM
PREMIUM!
The amazing story of Summer Pudding’s grandfather

Groom Patrick Mange with Summer Pudding on 25 November 2020, at Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

The race card for this weekend’s Queen’s Plate Festival at Kenilworth is littered with the progeny of five-time champion stallion Silvano – not least among them Summer Pudding, South African racing’s newest star, in the Grade 1 Cartier Paddock Stakes. The story of Silvano – recently retired after a magnificent career at stud, which followed a singular campaign on the racecourses of the world – is fairly well known. Silvano won and was placed at the top level in six different countries. From the breeding shed at Maine Chance Farms in South Africa, he has delivered a stream of champions,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education The new back-to-school normal – in shift

Covid-19 WHO virus investigators head for China, but await visas

Business News ‘250,000 jobs on the line’ – Tavern industry asks government to lift booze ban

Covid-19 SA doctors buy into Ivermectin hype, despite warnings, risks

Business News FBI jumps into bitcoin probe


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.