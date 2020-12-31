 
 
Jockeys between a rock and a hard place

horse news 1 hour ago

Jockeys are not usually subjects of pity in the racing world – being convenient blame targets for lousy gambles – but right now one does feel a little empathy with them.

Mike Moon
31 Dec 2020
04:49:03 PM
PREMIUM!
Image for illustration. Picture: Tracey Lee Stark

Tough decisions have been foisted upon South Africa’s intrepid knights of the irons by the latest coronavirus lockdown rules, which oblige them to select one of four provinces in which to base themselves and race for most of the month of January. The jocks have not taken this decree lying down – first pleading, in vain, with the National Horseracing Authority to have a heart and relax its new rule, then threatening High Court action, citing restraint of trade and restriction of livelihood etc. Racing officialdom is standing firm, for now, understandably jumpy about a Covid-19 outbreak sullying the game’s...





