Just nine entries for Queen’s Plate

horse news 1 hour ago

The high quality – and consistency – of South Africa’s elite racehorses has scared off the connections of many a potential challenger for the 2021 LÓrmarins Queen’s Plate (Grade 1) on Saturday 9 January.

Mike Moon
31 Dec 2020
04:00:03 PM
PREMIUM!
Picture: iStock

Only nine names were on the list when first entries for the country’s most prestigious mile race, worth R1 million, were revealed on Monday. They are names to stir the pulse, though. Top-rated Rainbow Bridge, third in the 2020 Queen’s Plate and a triple Grade 1 winner, is there; as is his younger half-brother and Eric Sands stablemate Golden Ducat, who has two Grade 1s to his name. Queen’s Plate 2019 victor and dual Durban July champ Do It Again is in the mix, along with this year’s July hero Belgarion, who won the recent Green Point Stakes impressively and...

