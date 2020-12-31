Just nine entries for Queen’s Plate

PREMIUM!
Just nine entries for Queen’s Platehorse news 1 hour ago
The high quality – and consistency – of South Africa’s elite racehorses has scared off the connections of many a potential challenger for the 2021 LÓrmarins Queen’s Plate (Grade 1) on Saturday 9 January.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words
Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council
General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge
Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’
Africa Central African Republic: Factfile