Horse racing back to strict lockdown rules

horse news 1 hour ago

Only people with an Essential Service Permit will be allowed onto South African racecourses, while Jockeys will have to stay and ride in a province of their choosing.

Mike Moon
31 Dec 2020
10:30:52 AM
Picture for illustration. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Only people with an Essential Service Permit will be allowed onto South African racecourses for the immediate future as horse racing returns to the stringent behind-closed-doors coronavirus protocols that were in operation earlier this year. That means horse owners and their friends and families are barred and only limited numbers of stable staff, jockeys, and officials, needed to conduct race meetings, will be allowed onto the premises. Anyone with co-morbidities is banned. Jockeys will have to stay and ride in a province of their choosing from 4 January until at least 18 January. The minimum riding weight is 52kg and...

Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


