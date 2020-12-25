 
 
Holiday gifts galore for racing fans

We might not be allowed onto beaches, and scary new Covid-19 infection rates will keep us away from other public places, but there is no shortage of horse racing action to keep racing aficionados occupied over the coming holiday week.

Mike Moon
25 Dec 2020
05:00:01 AM
Holiday gifts galore for racing fans

Picture: iStock

All South African race cards up to New Year’s Eve are already available, so early form study and bet planning is possible for those of us who need to recoup excessive Christmas expenditure. The action kicks off on Saturday 26 December (Boxing Day) with a double-header – at Greyville and Kenilworth. The satin bow on this present is a clutch of feature races: grade 3 Flamboyant Stakes and Listed Christmas Handicap at Greyville and two sprints at Kenilworth, the Listed Southeaster and the NBT Need For Speed. The 1600m Flamboyant is not a gift for punters, however, with a crack,...

