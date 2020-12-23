 
 
Plan for new racecourse at Randjesfontein

horse news 2 hours ago

In what could be a first for the country in 50 years, the Randjesfontein Training Centre near Midrand might be developed into a state-of-the-art racecourse.

Mike Moon
23 Dec 2020
11:00:14 AM
Plan for new racecourse at Randjesfontein

Picture for illustration. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Randjesfontein Training Centre near Midrand might be developed into a fully functional racecourse within the next year. Preliminary design and budget assessments have been commissioned by the Racing Association (RA), the racehorse owners’ representative body on the Highveld – which owns the Randjesfontein centre. The RA said in a newsletter on Tuesday 22 December the imminent establishment of a new racing operator in the Gauteng region “raises an opportunity for a fresh start and to develop the sport of racing further through more exposure to a larger, more diverse audience and through increased entertainment value”. The new operator will...

