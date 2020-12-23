Plan for new racecourse at Randjesfontein

The Randjesfontein Training Centre near Midrand might be developed into a fully functional racecourse within the next year. Preliminary design and budget assessments have been commissioned by the Racing Association (RA), the racehorse owners’ representative body on the Highveld – which owns the Randjesfontein centre. The RA said in a newsletter on Tuesday 22 December the imminent establishment of a new racing operator in the Gauteng region “raises an opportunity for a fresh start and to develop the sport of racing further through more exposure to a larger, more diverse audience and through increased entertainment value”. The new operator will...

The new operator will be formed out of the current business rescue process, which followed the collapse of Phumelela, the biggest racing body in the country that was brought down by dwindling revenue and, eventually, the blow of a two-month coronavirus shutdown.

The RA said it had a vision “to change, restructure and reinvent within the racing industry” in step with the operational renewal being spearheaded and funded by Mary Oppenheimer Daughters (MOD).

The RA newsletter continued: “Randjesfontein Training Centre is strategically located in the heart of Gauteng and opens up the populated northern area of the region. The property is close to a major motorway and to Gautrain access.

“The zoning allows for full racecourse development and the multipurpose usage of related assets on the property. It is secure and embedded within the Randjesfontein Estate.

“The development proposal has been prepared by a selected professional consultant team headed up by our project development manager, Ms Judith Smith. The team includes an architect, quantity surveyor, civil and structural engineers, electrical experts, track design experts and digital product specialists.

“The key design and development requirements include getting people closer to the horses, to synthesise the drama of the sport of horse racing with the suburbanite’s desire for outdoor living and to leave a light footprint.

“The design calls for the use of containerised and prefab solutions integrated into a landscaped and pedestrianised multifunctional precinct.

“A state-of-the-art digital product is to be integrated into the design and the aim is to be carbon neutral.

“The provisional racecourse budget including the building costs, track upgrades, development costs and professional fees amount to approximately R87 million. The timelines, on the assumption that the existing design team continue to work on the project, is approximately nine months and this includes the track widening and grass establishment, the importation and installation of the running rails and starting stalls, general construction, fit out and commissioning.”

Family fun race days have been successfully held on Randjesfontein’s main turf training track in the past – with leading trainers and jockeys participating and full betting available.

A decade ago, the RA mulled the possibility of holding more frequent such meetings at the venue, but the idea fizzled out.

A number of South Africa’s leading trainers are based at Randjesfontein, including current national champion Sean Tarry, world-renowned Mike de Kock and the popular father-and-son team of Mike and Adam Azzie.

If Randjesfontein were to be registered as a full racecourse, it would be the first new racing venue in the country for more than 50 years. In that time, many once-thriving courses have been closed, including the track in Bloemfontein, Clairwood in Durban, Milnerton in Cape Town, Arlington in Port Elizabeth, Flamingo Park in Kimberley, and Gosforth Park and Newmarket on the Highveld.

