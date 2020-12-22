 
 
Dean Kannemeyer on his 100-1 Guineas winner

horse news

Russian Rock’s owner says his conservative approach to racing, and not over-extending his charge is not going to change – even with the coveted Guineas trophy safely in the cabinet.

Mike Moon
22 Dec 2020
01:23:22 PM
PREMIUM!
Picture: iStock

Bad horses don’t win the Cape Guineas. That’s an adage bandied about in racing – and is largely borne out by the list of winners of the great race down the years. So, what is one to make of Russian Rock, 100-1 winner of the 2020 running? The grey colt’s trainer Dean Kannemeyer concedes that he might have “slightly underestimated” his charge, but points out that he is always conservative in his approach to his horses – especially the young ones. “I like to keep my feet on the ground and let my horses do their talking from the winner’s...

